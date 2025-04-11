Secretary Wright met UAE energy, AI and investment leaders to deepen collaboration and explore new partnership opportunities

US delegation briefed on ADNOC’s mission to become the world’s most AI-enabled and technologically advanced energy company

Tour demonstrates ADNOC’s resilient and cost-efficient business model that ensures company is one of the most competitive producers in the world

ADNOC’s international investment company, XRG, is actively exploring ​significant pro-growth, pro-investment and pro-people opportunities in US

Dr. Al Jaber and Secretary Wright host Future Energy Leaders Majlis to discuss the role of energy in driving global progress and prosperity

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The United States (US) Energy Secretary Chris Wright today met with UAE energy, technology and investment leaders at ADNOC HQ to reinforce the growing ties between both nations, deepen collaboration and explore new partnership opportunities, during his first official overseas trip since assuming office.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG, greeted Secretary Wright and Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE, at ADNOC HQ. They were joined by His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and senior energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and investment leaders, including Mohamed Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar; Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO; Khaled Salmeen, ADNOC Downstream CEO and XRG COO; Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight; Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Energy; Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala UAE Investments Platform, and Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ.

During the visit, Secretary Wright was briefed on XRG, ADNOC’s new transformational international investment company, which is actively exploring significant investments in the US. XRG is investing in projects across the energy value chain – from gas and infrastructure to chemicals and low-carbon solutions.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: “It is an honor for the UAE to host Secretary Chris Wright on his first international visit since assuming office, which follows the successful UAE delegation visit to Washington D.C in March led by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In a dynamic global energy market, the UAE and US share a common goal of driving energy abundance, unlocking the power of AI to enhance cost-competitiveness, while deepening partnerships on cutting-edge technologies and creating new opportunities through a pro-growth, pro-investment, pro-energy and pro-people approach.”

Following the meeting with the UAE’s AI and energy leaders, Secretary Wright toured ADNOC’s world-class AI center, where he was shown how the company is integrating AI from the control room to the boardroom to enhance safety, maximize value, and reduce emissions to support ADNOC’s mission to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company, in order to maintain cost competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

As part of the visit, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Secretary Wright co-hosted the Future Energy Leaders Majlis, establishing dialogue with young engineers, scientists, technicians, technologists and analysts. Young Americans and Emiratis from ADNOC, ENEC, Masdar and XRG, together with representatives from the US Department of Energy and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure came together to discuss how they can seize a pivotal moment in history, where the world increasingly views energy as a driver of global progress and prosperity.

