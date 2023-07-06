Verition manages approximately USD7.3 bn across its strategies, with over 400 employees globally.

Dubai, UAE: Verition Fund Management LLC (Verition), a multi-strategy, multi-manager investor adviser headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is expanding its global presence with its latest office opening in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

The firm has been licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority to manage assets and conduct certain other financial services activities. Saad Mahmood has been appointed as Senior Executive Officer of Verition (DIFC) and will lead the growth of the local office.

The establishment of Verition in Dubai confirms the firm’s strong commitment to the region. The UAE and the wider MENA region are important markets for Verition, and the new presence will further enhance the firm’s ability to attract global investment talent as well as capture important regional market opportunities. Verition’s strategic positioning of its Dubai headquarters gives it access to DIFC’s financial and innovation ecosystem of over 36,000 professionals working across over 4,300 active registered companies. Verition has a broad international footprint with offices in Greenwich, New York, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Josh Goldstein, Verition’s Co-Founder and President commented: “We are excited to continue our international expansion with the addition of a Dubai office. The opportunity to live and work in Dubai is especially appealing to our current and prospective portfolio managers. The region offers a friendly time zone for traders with a global investment mandate, lower taxes, and excellent infrastructure. We look forward to being an important part of a growing global investment hub in the EMEA region.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority said: “DIFC is delighted to welcome Verition to Dubai. As the number and scope of hedge funds established in DIFC grows, the ecosystem is developing around these world-class firms, as well as prime brokers and trading technology start-ups. DIFC’s remarkable growth, which in part is being fuelled by hedge funds like Verition, enables us to significantly contribute to Dubai’s ambition to be one of the world’s top three cities for business and drives DIFC’s strategic position as a global hub for hedge funds.”

DIFC plays a critical role in leading and shaping the future of finance through innovation, talent attraction, and inclusivity by creating an environment that fosters growth and development. With its strategic location and business-friendly policies, DIFC provides an ideal platform for Verition to expand its operations and cater to a wide range of clients.

The 33rd edition of the Global Financial Centre Index classifies Dubai as one of 10 financial centres in the world ranked as a global leader with a broad and deep offering.

About Verition

Verition Fund Management LLC manages a multi-strategy, multi-manager hedge fund focused on global investment strategies including Credit, Fixed Income & Macro, Convertible & Volatility Arbitrage, Event-Driven, Equity Long/Short & Capital Markets Trading, and Quantitative Strategies. The Verition Multi-Strategy Fund seeks to construct a diversified portfolio with low correlation to traditional and alternative asset classes and consistently attractive risk adjusted returns. Capital is allocated dynamically across the

strategies based on the market view and opportunity set for each individual investment team. Verition has an institutional quality infrastructure with a team of over 400 investment/risk and non-investment professionals across offices in Greenwich, CT, New York, NY, Singapore and Dubai and affiliate offices in London, UK and Hong Kong. As of July 1, 2023, Verition manages approximately USD $7.3 billion in AUM.

For media enquiries, please contact: investorrelations@veritionfund.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 36,000 professionals working across over 4,300 active registered companies making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups. Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

