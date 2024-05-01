Abu Dhabi, UAE – Urbi, the GIS company at the forefront of mobility solutions integration with smart city initiatives, is currently showcasing its expertise at the esteemed Mobility Live Abu Dhabi, underway from April 30 to May 1. This event brings together global experts to discuss the future of urban transportation amid rapidly changing environmental and technological landscapes.

Urbi’s participation focuses on the necessity of proactive risk management in urban settings, a global imperative that urgently requires inclusion in urban mobility strategies worldwide. Therefore, urban innovation has become a priority to drive rapid advancements in mobility solutions that support the scale of smart living, navigation, and business.

"As the world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, it is imperative that our urban solutions advance at an equal pace," states Amr El-Enein, Chief Operating Officer of Urbi. "In the UAE, we are privileged to have leadership that embraces forward-thinking, enabling us to implement cutting-edge technologies such as our product UrbiPro to empower mobility decisions for smart streets and autonomous vehicles that are transforming urban life."

Urbi’s strategy is deeply rooted in an integrated approach, where its technology platform, Urbi Pro, plays a pivotal role:

Data-Driven Decision Making: Urbi Pro delivers precise data to enhance strategy formulation and infrastructure, mitigating weather impacts.

Real-Time Information Sharing: Provides crucial real-time updates on road conditions and traffic to manage congestion and enhance safety.

Comprehensive Risk Management: Offers instant insights into safety, enabling quick emergency responses and proactive disaster management.

Community Awareness and Communication: Rapidly communicates essential information about emergencies and safe routes to improve public safety.

"The evolution of urban mobility must be synonymous with an integrated risk management approach," Amr El-Enein emphasized. "Urbi is committed to leading this charge by providing advanced solutions that ensure cities are safer, more efficient, and sustainable."

Mobility Live Abu Dhabi provides an essential platform for showcasing how Urbi is leading the conversation on sustainable urban futures and offering innovative solutions that are crucial for global governments and businesses in the face of today's environmental and technological challenges.

About Urbi

Urbi specializes in integrated urban management and mobility solutions that redefine city living. Dedicated to sustainability and innovation, Urbi is shaping the urban landscapes of the future, making them more livable, manageable, and resilient.