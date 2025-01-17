Home to Dubai’s first AI-powered gym in a residential tower

Dubai, UAE: Urban Properties Development (UPD) today announced the launch of Urban Life Residences, an AED 300 million freehold project located in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant Business Bay.

Urban Life Residences is already under construction, with completion and handover scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

The project is strategically located in Business Bay, one of Dubai’s most sought-after districts, offering unparalleled convenience. The prime location ensures effortless connectivity to the city’s key destinations. Residents will enjoy being just 10 minutes from Dubai Mall, 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, 15 minutes from Mall of the Emirates, and 15 minutes from Kite Beach.

The tower is nestled next to a planned 10,000 square meter public park located on the East End of Business Bay, providing a serene and vibrant environment for residents to enjoy.

Urban Life Residences is UPD’s first foray into premium freehold real estate. The project is founded on the pillars of exceptional design, unparalleled quality, timely delivery, and an emphasis on creating extraordinary living spaces. Every detail has been crafted to prioritize lush green spaces and immersive natural environments, seamlessly integrated with modern urban living.

The development will offer a variety of unit types, ensuring it caters to diverse lifestyle needs with studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. A total of 146 units will be available, each designed to the highest standards of quality and functionality.

Residents will benefit from an impressive array of world-class amenities, including Dubai’s first AI-powered state-of-the-art gym in a residence, an outdoor pool deck on the podium level, a cinema room, co-seating spaces for social and recreational use, a dedicated children’s play area, and outdoor social pod decks with plunge pools on levels 6 and 10.

UPD is carving a niche in Dubai’s real estate market by developing a portfolio of innovative residential projects for freehold sale. The developer’s approach is design-led, emphasizing superior architecture, thoughtful interiors, functional floor plans, high-quality materials, and curated amenities. The attention to detail ensures the delivery of premium products that challenge the norms of the sub-luxury and premium market.

The company’s vision is realized through a team of talented architects, interior designers, and innovation specialists who create products that stand out in a competitive market.

UPD benefits from the extensive expertise of its parent group, JAMS Investment, which owns and manages a portfolio of residential rental properties, offices, hotel apartments, and contracting businesses across Dubai. With over 8,000 employees, JAMS is a well-established and trusted name in the region, bringing decades of real estate development experience to this project.

About Urban Properties Development

Urban Properties Development (UPD) is a Dubai-based real estate developer focused on creating innovative, design-led residential projects that redefine urban living. The company’s mission is to deliver premium freehold properties that blend functionality and beauty. Backed by decades of industry expertise, UPD is committed to enhancing the lives of residents while shaping the future of Dubai’s real estate market.