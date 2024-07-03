the developer’s hotly anticipated projects that offer extra-large units, chic interiors and a wide range of community amenities

Dubai, UAE: Sunrise Capital – a visionary up and coming Dubai developer that has already made its mark on the emirate by completing a range of impressive projects – has successfully handed over all 132 units in its prestigious new Legacy By Sunrise.

Located in Al Barsha South in the heart of Dubai’s dynamic growth corridor, the spectacular new residential building is spread over 91,000 sq. ft and features 67 studios, 43 one-bedroom apartments, and 22 two-bedroom apartments.

In recent years, Sunrise Capital has been making a name for itself in the industry for on time delivery, large apartments (usually 30-35% bigger than industry average), high quality construction, clean layouts, Vastu compliant plots and units, and accessible luxury living for all.

Legacy By Sunrise units sold out in record time – with each residence crafted with precision and artistic flair displaying a harmonious blend of luxury and functionality. The interiors are thoughtfully designed to maximise space and light, featuring high-end finishes, custom details, and fully equipped kitchens with premium appliances by Teka (Germany).

The layouts are varied, accommodating a range of lifestyles from bustling family life to serene solitary living, all underpinned by an unwavering commitment to quality.

Commenting on the success of this most recent project, Yogesh Bulchandani, Founder of Sunrise Capital said: “We are delighted to hand over the keys to the first residents of Legacy and couldn’t be prouder of this landmark achievement in luxury residential development. Sunrise has once again proved its commitment to the market by delivering on time and to the highest possible standards. We believe demand has been so high due to the project’s architectural brilliance and the unique blend of sophistication and comfort.”

Highlights of Legacy By Sunrise include:

• Children’s play area and fully shaded parking

• Semi Olympic length pool

• Fully equipped gym & matrix gym equipment

• Lavish double height lobby

• Executive library

• Cinema room

• Padel court

The handover comes on the back of another equally successful project delivery by the developer, also in Al Barsha South – Legend by Sunrise. This state-of-the-art residential development features 112 apartments across six floors, with luxury amenities including a grand lobby and four high-speed elevators.

About Sunrise Capital

Sunrise Capital Real Estate (Sunrise Capital) is a leading property developer specialising in exceptional real estate projects that dare to be different. Headquartered in Dubai’s vibrant Business Bay, the company has set itself apart in the market by crafting immaculate villas and sophisticated apartments that not only meet but exceed the highest standards of luxury living. Blending modern elegance and timeless sophistication, the company’s commitment to excellence is evident in every detail, from the innovative architecture to the meticulously curated interiors. Each new project is strategically located in a prime area, offering unparalleled convenience and breathtaking views.

www.scred.ae

Media Enquiries

Arjun Tyagi | Arjun@publshme.com

Esha Chaturvedi | Esha@publshme.com