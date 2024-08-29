Dubai, UAE - Zia Medical Center announces the opening of Zia Beauty, a state-of-the-art multi-specialty aesthetics center on Jumeirah Beach Road. Designed to provide a complete holistic and harmonious experience, Zia Beauty is dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of bespoke treatments under one roof, making it the go-to destination for those seeking to become the best version of themselves.

As part of Zia Medical Center, Zia Beauty offers a unique blend of medical and cosmetic services, focusing on dermatology, aesthetics, and holistic wellness. Zia Beauty is more than just an aesthetics center; it’s a sanctuary where advanced medical expertise meets cutting-edge technology to deliver personalized treatments tailored to individual needs. At the helm of Zia Beauty is Dr. Maria Thomas, Head of Laser and Aesthetics, whose extensive experience in dermatology and aesthetics ensures that every client receives world-class care and innovative solutions.

Zia Beauty combines the disciplines of dermatology and aesthetics to offer a wide range of services that cater to both medical concerns and aesthetic goals. From diagnosing and treating skin conditions to enhancing natural beauty through non-invasive procedures, Zia Beauty’s expert team provides a comprehensive approach to skincare.

“We’re excited to bring a new standard of care to Dubai’s aesthetics landscape,” says Dr. Maria Thomas, Head of Laser and Aesthetics at Zia Beauty. “At Zia Beauty, we believe that everyone deserves to feel confident in their skin. Our goal is to offer each patient a precise diagnosis and customized treatment plan, using the latest advancements in technology to ensure that our clients receive the highest quality care in a comfortable and compassionate environment.”

At Zia Beauty, clients can experience the transformative power of various advanced treatments. The center offers a full spectrum of services, including Botox, dermal fillers, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and laser hair removal. The aesthetic offerings also include cutting-edge treatments such as Profhilo, Skin Boosters, PDO Threads, and fat-dissolving treatments, each designed to rejuvenate and enhance the skin's natural beauty.

Zia Beauty offers unique treatments like Baby Botox®, Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty, and even body contouring solutions such as Buttocks and hip fillers for those seeking specialized care. These treatments are all administered by Zia Beauty’s highly skilled practitioners who are committed to delivering natural-looking results that enhance the overall well-being of their clients.

Located in the vibrant Um Suqiem 1 area on Jumeirah Beach Road, Zia Beauty is now open and welcomes guests to explore its wide range of services. The center’s commitment to combining the art of beauty with the science of medicine makes it a standout destination for those seeking to embrace their true beauty.

About Zia Medical Center:

Zia Medical Center is a premier healthcare provider in Dubai, offering comprehensive medical and wellness services across multiple specialties. Located on Jumeirah Beach Road, the center is committed to delivering patient-centered care through a blend of advanced technology and expert medical professionals. Zia Medical Center’s holistic approach ensures that each patient receives personalized, high-quality treatment in a compassionate environment. With the addition of Zia Beauty, the center now offers a full spectrum of aesthetic and wellness services, making it a leading destination for those seeking excellence in healthcare and beauty in the UAE.