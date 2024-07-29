Dubai — Over one week, du had everyone asking, "Who is the blue man?". Without any mention of the brand or product name, du and their media partner, Mindshare MENA, part of GroupM, launched a teaser campaign for the telecommunication giant's Business Starter package.

Crafting an integrated omnichannel approach, the campaign seamlessly blended billboards, website takeovers with WeTransfer and Khaleej Times, magazine features, PR blitzes, and social media activity across Instagram, Meta, Tik Tok, and LinkedIn. Adding a layer of intrigue, rich gamified media elements and CGI were incorporated, elevating the fun of the teaser even further, demonstrating that an SME campaign can be playful and impactful while remaining relevant.

This bold departure from traditional B2B advertising norms, which are often inclined to favour formality over fun, opted for a mysterious and engaging approach. By deliberately omitting any mention of the brand or product, the campaign created widespread speculation about the blue man's role in revolutionizing business support.

The key message, "The extra help your business needs is coming soon. Stay tuned," reached over 2 million unique users across the Emirates during the teaser phase.

Alongside the UAE government's ambition to support SMEs, du is also a known enabler of business growth. Through this campaign, du showcased solutions that cater to younger entrepreneurs and startups, as well as their commitment to showcasing the power of creative, integrated marketing strategies in driving brand intrigue.

The innovative "blue man" concept was the brainchild of du, and their creative partner, TBWA.

Felicity Stokes

Head of Marketing and Communications at GroupM MENA

Felicity.stokes@groupm.com

