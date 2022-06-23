Dubai: Contrary to a downward economic trend, luxury housing continues to rise nationally, with high ticket pricing rivaling other global markets. However, unchartered locations still remain primed for a luxury footprint.

Signature developers, one of the region’s leading purveyors of Luxury have specialized in vetting and capitalizing on these gaps, earning them a first-mover advantage within the ‘ultra-lux’ living landscape.

From the unprecedented, big-ticket sale, of their award winning duplex for AED 50 Million in the heart of downtown Dubai, to selling their last full floor of multi-million dollar penthouses for AED 36 Million at ‘ The Residences’ JLT.

Their new development, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates is under construction, slated for handover in Q3 2025.

“ Reviewing the surge of Villa transactions, following the pandemic, we knew there was a dearth of ‘luxury family living’ options available in the country - which admittedly drew us to developing bespoke, ultra-lux villas at JGE.” says Vikram Shroff, Director at Signature.

The developers have attributed their success to targeting neighborhoods and communities that currently have mid to high range properties but lack the amenities, fixtures, finishing and security provisions to truly be deemed ‘ Luxury’.

“We’ve witnessed a lot of buyers who want to remain in their respective communities, looking to upgrade their homes but don’t have access to high-end properties that match their current lifestyle. That’s where we come in.” - Adds Shroff.

With an influx of HNWI capital continuing to flow in, more and more developers are going to have to consider expanding their portfolio to include premium properties in diverse locations.

According to Evelyn Pali, Senior Residential consultant at Better Homes:

“In Q1 2022, we saw the highest number of luxury sales' transactions ( properties over AED5m), a 33% rise over Q4 2021….Investors are mainly end users looking for properties as a Pied a Terre for holidays / business trips and in many cases as a permanent base. We have recorded a high number of transactions with Cryptocurrency and mortgage free property transfers in the luxury segment. Moreover, Golden visas have certainly paid a major role in this robust increment.”

The luxury markets resilience and growth can be attributed to a National Halo effect caused by: The UAE’s celebrated response to the pandemic, foreign investment incentives, political neutrality and unparalleled access to travel.

ABOUT SIGNATURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED

Established and founded by the Regal Group and Lals Group, Signature Developers Limited is a pioneering Dubai-based development company. The company is inspired by both organisations’ philosophy of constant innovation and exceptional quality. Both groups are known in the region for their decades-long commitment to innovation, high quality, and service, while remaining rooted in their heritage. Combining their experience leading world-class organisations in retail, development, and technology, the partners have turned their focus to creating and achieving new benchmarks within the upper spectrum of the Dubai residential marketplace; resulting in the creation of two unique residential properties. Their properties showcase the timeless values with which they lead and create. They continue to garner new attention as Signature makes a name for itself as a leading developer of high-end residential projects in Dubai