Dubai, UAE - UNS Farms is revolutionising the future of food production in the UAE, proving that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. Established in 2018 as a division of Speedex Group, UNS Farms has grown into one of Dubai’s most advanced urban vertical farms, spanning 30,000 square feet and producing up to 1,500 kilograms of fresh, pesticide-free vegetables daily. With its state-of-the-art eight-level vertical farming system, UNS Farms ensures a year-round supply of high-quality, locally grown produce—delivering unparalleled freshness to restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, and homes across the country.

At its core, UNS Farms is about more than just growing food—it’s about redefining agriculture for the modern world. By harnessing advanced hydroponic technology, the farm consumes 90% less water than traditional farming methods while producing twice the yield per square meter. This innovative approach not only eliminates pesticides but also significantly reduces carbon emissions, reinforcing UNS Farms' role as a leader in sustainable food production.

Beyond its own operations, UNS Farms is shaping the future of agriculture across the region. Through expert consulting, the farm is helping businesses and communities modernise their food systems—offering greenhouse design, crop planning, and hydroponic system development. From upgrading outdated farming systems to designing green spaces for retail spaces communities, UNS Farms is committed to making sustainable farming more accessible and scalable.

As the global population accelerates toward 10 billion by 2050 and climate challenges threaten traditional agriculture, UNS Farms is providing a forward-thinking solution— the focus is on delivering a diverse range of high-quality produce for Edible flowers, microgreens, salads, fruits, vegetables, exotic herbs. By providing fresh, nutrient-rich, and locally grown produce year-round, UNS Farms is reducing the UAE’s dependence on imports while Aligning with the Dubai’s Food Security Strategy which aims enhance local production, reduce food wastage, enhance food safety and quality and build the emirate’s preparedness to face crises.

“Our goal is to revolutionise food production by making sustainable, locally grown produce the norm,” says Mehlam Murtaza, Executive Director of UNS Vertical Farms. “By combining technology with agricultural expertise, we are not just growing food – we are shaping the future of farming in the UAE and beyond.”

