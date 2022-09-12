Manama, Bahrain: The University of Technology Bahrain (UTB) in collaboration with Batelco has implemented one of the most advanced WiFi solutions that is fully managed through the Cloud to provide advanced campus-wide WiFi for students and faculty members at UTB’s campus in Salmabad. The university is the first institute in the Kingdom to install this advanced WiFi service in readiness for the new academic year.

Batelco’s Cloud Managed Network Service, provided in partnership with Huawei, is delivered and managed in the cloud, resulting in quick installation times due to minimum onsite configuration, leading to lower installation and operational costs. Once set up, the service can be managed and modified through an internet portal or mobile app.

President of the University of Technology Bahrain, Dr. Hassan Al Mulla, said: “Working closely with Batelco to deliver this superior WiFi solution to our students has been a pleasure. We are proud to be the first university in the Kingdom to provide our students and faculty members with the cloud-managed service, and benefit from Batelco’s superior WiFi service.”

Batelco General Manager, Enterprise, Abdulla Danish, said: “We are delighted to be the first in the Kingdom to deliver the latest superior WiFi solution, in time for the current academic year. As an institute whose primary educational curricula centres on technology, UTB is the ideal location to roll-out the latest WiFi solution, exclusively available from Batelco and supported by our long-term partner Huawei.”

-Ends-