United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE), the first German university to establish a campus in the UAE, proudly announces the formation of its Honorary Senate, marking a significant step in its efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Under the esteemed leadership of Professor Maurits van Rooijen, President of UE, the Honorary Senate bring together a diverse group of distinguished professionals. Among its members are Dr. Samer Lezzaiq, Vice-President and Head of Bayer Health Unit; Tobias Maier, CFO Middle East and Africa of Saloodo; Oliver Oehms, CEO of the German Chamber of Commerce; and Faik Serkan Ergun, CFO of Bosch Middle East.

The primary objective of the UE Dubai Honorary Senate is to strengthen collaboration with the UAE's business community, providing students with exceptional industry insights and opportunities. By engaging with leading professionals, the university aims to enhance the practical relevance of its academic programs and ensure that its graduates are well-equipped for the demands of the modern workforce.

Tobias Maier, Chief Executive Officer, Saloodo!, Middle East & Africa and Chief Financial Officer, DHL Global Forwarding, Middle East & Africa stated, “At DHL, we firmly believe in the transformative power of education and learning, which are crucial not only for individual success but also for fostering a better world. That is why we actively support lifelong learning and development initiatives. Our goal is to help nurture the growth of future leaders in logistics and contribute to the progress of societies across the Middle East & Africa region.”

Ergun Faik Serkan, BSH CFO and Executive Board Member at Regional Headquarters Middle East, added, “Being part of the UE Dubai Honorary Senate is a significant responsibility. This initiative is not just an opportunity to contribute to the academic and professional growth of students, but also a platform to influence and shape the future leaders of our industries. By sharing our extensive industry experiences and knowledge, we aim to provide invaluable guidance and support to the next generation.”

Professor Maurits van Rooijen remarked, “As a university of applied sciences, it is crucial for us to maintain a close relationship with industry leaders. The UE Dubai Honorary Senate enables us to create essential touchpoints for both our students and the business community.”

This initiative is expected to open new avenues for student engagement and professional development, reinforcing the university's position as a leader in applied sciences education.

Applications are now open for UE Dubai

