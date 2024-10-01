Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology had the honor of hosting “Takreem” ceremony for its esteemed stakeholders. This prestigious annual gathering celebrated and recognized the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders who have played an important role in the continued success of UDST.

Through its partnership with esteemed stakeholders, University of Doha for Science and Technology has successfully established new academic programs, expanded the scope of scientific research, and enhanced the overall student experience. These collaborative efforts have not only enriched the University's curriculum but have also created an environment of innovation and academic excellence.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: "Today, we celebrate the remarkable contributions of our stakeholders, whose dedication and support have been instrumental in our journey toward excellence. “Takreem” event exemplifies our commitment to collaboration and innovation, reinforcing our shared vision for the future of education in Qatar. Thanks to shared efforts, over 800 students have secured internships and work placements, while more than 750 students received sponsorships to further their studies in the last academic year. Together, we have built state-of-the-art laboratories that give our students access to cutting-edge technology, enabling them to excel in developing innovative solutions across various fields, from eco-friendly vehicles to AI-driven devices assisting individuals with special needs. Our partnerships have also facilitated numerous conferences and creative workshops, resulting in the publication of over 187 research papers in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy."

As a leading institution renowned for its commitment to applied learning and sustainability, University of Doha for Science and Technology recognizes that organizing “Takreem” event aligns perfectly with its core values of credibility and strengthening trust with its stakeholders. This year’s event honored several governmental and private entities, including ministries, companies, federations, and other prestigious institutions from both Qatar and abroad in recognition of their important role in supporting the University's mission.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

