Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has initiated a collaboration agreement with the Qatar Shell Research and Technology Center (QSRTC) to support Engineering Technology students with their capstone projects. Dr. Rachid Benlamri, Vice President, Academic Affairs at UDST and Antoinet van Schaijk, Pearl GTL Technology Manager and Vice President QSRTC signed the agreement in the presence of a number of University officials and a delegation from the energy company.

The agreement sets a joint strategy to help students identify their suitable capstone project and get industry insights throughout the process. A capstone project is usually the final assignment at university, with students carrying out research to develop an innovative solution to a real-world challenge.

A Qatar Shell engineer will guide the students, provide feedback and help find adequate resources to complete all requirements for their project. This includes documentation, software, training and access to equipment. UDST will dedicate technical supervision and will allocate the needed space for these projects, in addition to the support in reporting, manufacturing and testing the prototypes.

Furthermore, this collaboration brings forward many opportunities for the students to enhance their work and develop new skills and competencies.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “At UDST we believe that applied education leads to academic excellence. Our students learn by applying the knowledge they gained to real-world settings, and this type of learning can only be achieved with the support of our partners from different industries. Qatar Shell is one of our long-standing partners who has been helping us for years to nurture and guide young ambitious minds. It is our pleasure to be partnering once again on this particular initiative and we look forward great outcomes.”

Antoinet van Schaijk, Pearl GTL Technology Manager and Vice President QSRTC said: “Qatar Shell is an active supporter of Qatar’s journey towards a knowledge-based economy. We are proud to share our skills and expertise with the future leaders of Qatar, so that they can continue to innovate the technologies of tomorrow and tackle the challenges that lay ahead of us. Partnering with UDST on this initiative will help to equip students with some of the tools they need to benefit the technical and economic development of Qatar.”

UDST has recently welcomed more than 6000 new and returning students for the Fall Semester 2022-2023, across 5 different Colleges: Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering, Health Sciences and General Education. This term saw an increase of 15% in the application rate and the admissions are currently open for the Winter Term 2023. UDST offers applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs in addition to diplomas and certificates. The programs are tailored to the needs of an ever-evolving local and global economy.

-Ends-

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business Management, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

About Qatar Shell Research and Technology Centre

Established in 2008, Qatar Shell Research and Technology Centre (QSRTC) is a prominent research and development hub within the Qatar Science & Technology Park. QSRTC’s work focuses on the development and implementation of technologies that support Qatar’s National Vision 2030, as well as supporting Qatar’s role as the world’s largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exporter and the Gas to Liquids (GTL) capital of the world. QSRTC partners with many of Qatar’s universities and academic institutions and provides training in research and development. Over the past decade, it has developed and commercialized technologies for the local, regional, and global markets. Currently, QSRTC works on a range of projects supported by the Qatar National Research Fund, such as in the areas of circularity, CO2 utilisation, green hydrogen, and asset integrity.