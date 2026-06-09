Doha, Qatar – The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has been awarded the MENASA NASPA Silver Award for Innovative Practices in recognition of its Student Mental Health Ambassadors (SMHA) program, reaffirming the University’s commitment to student wellbeing, peer support, and creating a psychologically safe and inclusive campus environment.

The award was presented by NASPA MENASA, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia regional network of NASPA, which recognizes excellence and innovation in student affairs and higher education initiatives across the region. The distinction highlights UDST’s innovative and impactful approach to student mental wellbeing and positions the Student Mental Health Ambassadors program as a leading peer-support initiative within higher education institutions across the MENASA region.

The Student Mental Health Ambassadors work closely with Student Counselling and Accessibility Services to promote mental wellbeing awareness and encourage students to seek support through peer-led engagement and outreach initiatives. The program reflects UDST’s continued efforts to strengthen student support systems and foster a campus culture built on empathy, connection, and wellbeing.

Nicole Penney, Manager of Student Counselling and Accessibility Services at UDST, said: "Receiving the MENASA Merit in Innovative Practices Silver Award is a proud milestone for our team and a testament to the impact of the Student Mental Health Ambassador Program. This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive campus environment where student wellbeing is prioritized. We are grateful to our student ambassadors, whose dedication and leadership continue to create meaningful conversations around mental health and strengthen the sense of community across our campus."

Among the program’s key initiatives is the “Wellbeing Café,” created to provide students with a welcoming and psychologically safe space to connect, participate in wellbeing-focused activities, and strengthen resilience among their peers.

The program has also led several awareness campaigns aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental health, in addition to organizing peer-led workshops that encourage open dialogue and student engagement. The recognition further demonstrates the positive impact of peer-led mental health initiatives in higher education, highlighting their role in promoting wellbeing, strengthening peer support networks, reducing stigma, and empowering students to access the support they need.

By receiving this award, UDST continues to reinforce its role as a leading institution committed not only to academic excellence, but also to cultivating a supportive and student-centered learning environment that prioritizes wellbeing, inclusion, and holistic student development.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa