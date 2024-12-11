As part of the historic visit by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom.

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) proudly announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with two prestigious UK institutions: the University of Oxford and Cranfield University.

These agreements hold great significance for Qatar at the educational level, supporting international collaboration to advance academic cooperation and technological excellence.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, expressed his enthusiasm: “These agreements open new horizons for innovation and applied research that will greatly benefit our students, faculty, and the broader Qatari community. Such partnerships embody UDST’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and preparing the next generation of leaders who will drive progress in Qatar and beyond. We are honored to cement these ties in the presence of His Highness the Amir of Qatar, further strengthening Qatar’s global presence in education and research.”

Enhancing Global Health Research with the University of Oxford

UDST has partnered with the Chancellor Masters and Scholars of the University of Oxford to establish a locally-led regional coordination center for The Global Health Network (TGHN). This initiative will bolster research capacity in Qatar, promote knowledge exchange, and facilitate regional training programs such as workshops and research clubs. The agreement emphasizes sharing resources, conducting research needs assessments, and fostering collaborations that strengthen the healthcare research landscape.

Professor Trudie Lang, Head of The Global Health Network said: “The Global Health Network is proud to collaborate with the University of Doha Science and Technology (UDST). It is an honour to welcome the UDST to The Global Health Network Middle East and North Africa programme to build research and data science capacity within health systems in the region. The focus will be to integrate research within healthcare practice by facilitating workplace-based learning, local research support activities and professional development for research teams. This will then translate to equity in where research happens, who leads it and who benefits from it.”

Strengthening Academic Excellence with Cranfield University

The MoU with Cranfield University lays the groundwork for robust academic cooperation. It spans research and education links and builds aerospace capabilities at UDST, as well as facilitates academic staff and student collaborations. Professor Dame Helen Atkinson DBE FREng, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences, commented: “We’re delighted to begin working more closely with UDST. Strengthening our global academic and research links is crucial in addressing some of the pressing challenges we all face, such as skills requirements and innovation to deliver sustainability initiatives. I look forward to developing our relationship further.”

The collaborations align seamlessly with Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on enhancing research, innovation, and capacity-building initiatives that contribute to the nation’s sustainable development and advance a knowledge-based economy

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

