On the occasion of its establishment by an Emiri Decision No13 of 2022 issued by His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, University of Doha for Science and Technology organized a special celebration to unveil the rationale behind its identity and the core values of the brand. This event took place in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, Chairman of UDST’s Board of Trustees and members of the board; Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, UDST President and UDST officials. The event started with flags raising at the main entrance of the University and continued with many engaging activities for UDST’s community in addition to the announcement of the first student council winners.

As the first National Applied University, UDST revealed strong brand attributes and a design that reflects a local artistic approach with a global touch.

The Color

A deep vivid blue symbolizing reliability and trust. The vivid aspect of the blue reflects the campus dynamism and inclusivity.

The Pillar

The overall logo gathers multiple elements, ultimately forming a structure that represents the 4 pillars of education in one strong foundation. It reveals the purpose of the brand: to empower

students with hands-on competencies and applied education resulting in skilled, talented, and work-ready graduates who can answer the needs of an ever-evolving national and global economy.

The Letters

“ج” and " د" the initials of the University in Arabic alongside “U" and “D" the initials of the University in English connected together to form one entity. The interconnectivity of the letters reveals a University rooted in the Qatari culture but open to the World.

The parallelograms

symbolize an open book and wings. These two entities stand together side by side and represent the support that UDST offers to its students in their educational journey, fostering a culture of Academic Excellence.

Commenting on the event Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said: “Today we celebrate with our community a new era of education full of opportunities and positive change. Our university keeps innovation, professionalism and high standards at its core to serve current and future students whom we consider the backbone of our educational institution. We are pleased to announce that our UDST team engaged in a long process to create a solid identity. Our aim was to reveal a brand that speaks for itself and embeds our long history of educational excellence. We are proud that this logo was designed internally after a thorough research and analysis procedure. We look forward to making University of Doha for Science and Technology a new success story.”

Furthermore, the University shared its brand core values with the community. These values reflect UDST philosophies and represent the guiding principles that power all its decisions. These values are: Achievement, Development, Career-focused, Performance, Evolution and Innovation.

UDST offers Applied Bachelor’s and Masters’ degree programs. The activities of University of Doha for Science and Technology are meant to achieve human, social and economic development in the country. The University will graduate highly qualified professionals that will lead Qatar towards becoming an advanced society capable of sustainable development, as stated in Qatar National Vision 2030.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

The First National Applied University offering applied Bachelor’s degrees and Master’s degrees programs in addition to certificates and diplomas. UDST has over 50 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuing and Professional Education and development and more. The University is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. UDST boasts more than 20 years of experience in Qatar; it started as a College and transformed into a university in 2022. The University is a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Its world-renowned faculty work on developing the students’ skills and helps raise well-equipped graduates that are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.