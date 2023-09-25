Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and Edaa, Qatar’s Central Securities Depository, announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster cooperation between the two institutions. The MoU was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST and Sheikh Saif Abdulla Al-Thani, CEO of Edaa.

As the country’s leading university specialized in applied academic, technical, and vocational education, UDST is positioned to play a pivotal role in training the next generation of financial experts. Edaa, a service company licensed by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, is a true standard-setter in the realm of safekeeping, clearing, settlement of securities, derivatives, and several other financial instruments. The MoU serves to bridge the gap between education and workplace, offering unique opportunities to UDST students, whilst enriching the services offered by Edaa.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “This partnership could not have come at a better time. The connection between educational institutions and businesses is increasingly crucial as the workforce environments young people must enter are becoming more competitive. We strive to offer our students unparalleled experiences to provide them an edge in the labor market, and our MoU with Edaa is both an exciting step forward and a concrete example of this philosophy.”

The MoU serves as a cooperative framework, establishing a roadmap for mutual growth and shared learning in several areas, including the facilitation of student internships and work placements at Edaa, enabling UDST students access to real-world exposure.

Sheikh Saif Abdulla Al-Thani, CEO of Edaa, said, “Our collaboration with UDST demonstrates our commitment to nurturing local talent, as well as injecting the financial sector with a fresh perspective. Through this partnership, we envision a brighter future for both the academic and financial communities in Qatar.”

Other activities under the agreement include shared research initiatives to fuse theoretical knowledge with practical applications, training and professional development for the wider UDST community, collaborative projects focused on innovation, and data and knowledge sharing strategies to promote a culture of collective growth.

Both UDST and Edaa are optimistic that the collaboration will serve as a cornerstone for future partnerships, setting a benchmark for the financial sector’s collaboration with academia in Qatar and the region at large.​​​​​

