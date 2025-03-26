The scholarship offers up to 50% funding for students pursuing degrees in engineering, health, business, education, computer science, law, and life sciences.

Dubai-UAE: The University of Birmingham Dubai (UoBD) has launched the 125 Scholarship initiative, celebrating 125 years of the institution through supporting high achieving students with an opportunity to study at its campus in Dubai.

The university, a top 100 global institution, was founded in 1900 as England’s first civic university, and has produced 10 Nobel Prize laureates.

Students enrolling in September 2025 can apply for the scholarship, which covers 50% of course fees across key disciplines, including engineering, health, business, education, law, computer science, and life sciences.

Commenting on the scholarship, Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost, University of Birmingham Dubai, said: “We are proud to introduce the ‘125 Scholarship’ as a tribute to 125 years of transformative education and ambitious research at the University of Birmingham. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering changemakers who will contribute to the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based economy. By investing in high-achieving, future focused talent, we aim to strengthen the local workforce and drive meaningful impact across key industries. We are very proud of our legacy and civic impact over the course of more than a century. What better way to celebrate 125 years than through enabling and empowering the changemakers of tomorrow in the UAE.”

The scholarship aligns with the UAE’s goals to develop a future-ready workforce, equipped to address complex global challenges.

Students for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be considered, and awardees will be shortlisted based on academic merit.

University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world’s top 100 institutions, its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham and Dubai, including researchers and teachers and more than 8,000 international students from over 150 countries.