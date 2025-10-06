Dubai, UAE: Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing is pleased to announce the commencement of supply of its locally manufactured automotive belts to Select Auto, an Al-Futtaim group company and a leading provider of maintenance services for the RTA bus fleet in Dubai.

Being based in Dubai, Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing is proud to contribute to the growth of the UAE’s industrial sector while offering faster and more accessible supply of critical automotive components to leading service providers such as Select Auto. This local presence allows for improved responsiveness, reduced lead times, and enhanced operational continuity for customers.

Sam Jalali, Sales Manager, Universal Rubber Belts Manufacturing, said: “We are proud to see our Dubai-made automotive belts supporting an organization of Select Auto’s caliber. This step reflects our commitment to strengthening local manufacturing, supporting the UAE economy, and delivering reliable solutions to our customers.”

Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing continues to focus on strengthening its presence in the regional automotive sector by supplying durable, precision-engineered belts for a wide range of commercial and transport applications.

About Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing

Universal Rubber Belts Manufacturing is a UAE-based specialist in the design and manufacture of technical rubber belts for automotive and industrial applications. Headquartered in Dubai, Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing combines quality-focused production with agile regional distribution to serve clients across the Gulf with consistency, speed, and technical precision.

Media Contact:

Sam Jalali

Sales Manager

info@universal-rbm.com

www.universal-rbm.com