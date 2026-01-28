Positions the UAE among the first major financial jurisdictions globally to implement a fully regulated framework for USD-denominated settlement for digital assets.

Universal is the UAE’s first Registered Foreign Payment Token Issuer.

Regulated by the FSRA (ADGM) with a Financial Services Permission to issue a Fiat-Referenced Token.

USDU reserves are fully backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars, safeguarded by Emirates NBD and Mashreq, with Mbank as a strategic corporate banking partner.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Universal Digital Intl Limited (“Universal”), regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), today announced that it has become the first Foreign Payment Token Issuer registered by the Central Bank of the UAE (“CBUAE”), alongside the launch of USDU, the first USD-backed stablecoin to be registered as a Foreign Payment Token under the UAE’s Payment Token Services Regulation (“PTSR”).

This marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s development of regulated digital-asset infrastructure and positions USDU as the country’s first compliant USD-denominated settlement for digital assets.

Under the PTSR, payments for digital assets and digital-asset derivatives in the UAE may only be conducted in fiat or a Registered Foreign Payment Token, making the availability of a registered token essential for compliant operations. With USDU currently the first and only token registered under this framework, it provides a clear, compliant settlement option for the UAE digital-asset market. This effectively establishes the UAE’s first clear USD stablecoin pathway for compliant settlement of digital assets, a structure many global markets are still in the process of defining.

The announcement also highlights Universal’s strategic banking relationships with

Emirates NBD, Mashreq, and Mbank, underscoring the institutional-grade backbone behind USDU, and signalling growing confidence from key regional banking players.

Reserves backing USDU are held 1:1 in safeguarded onshore accounts at Emirates NBD and Mashreq, with Mbank supporting Universal as a strategic corporate banking partner. Reserves are independently attested each month by a global accounting firm. This level of transparency mirrors the emerging global standards seen in regulated regimes such as those in the EU, Japan, and select U.S. frameworks. Universal is also collaborating with AECoin, the first licensed AED stablecoin in the UAE, to enable future USDU–AECoin conversion for domestic settlement.

Universal’s go-to-market strategy includes a partnership with Aquanow, a global infrastructure provider serving leading institutions across multiple markets. In the UAE, Aquanow is regulated under the Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (“VARA”). This collaboration positions USDU for compliant uptake in the UAE and rapid integration into the broader digital-asset ecosystem through Aquanow’s established network of regulated service providers.

“USDU sets a new benchmark for regulated digital value,” said Juha Viitala, SEO of Universal. “Being the first Foreign Payment Token registered by the UAE Central Bank - and supported by leading UAE banks - gives institutions the clarity and confidence they have been waiting for. It lays the groundwork for a more transparent and efficient digital-asset market in the UAE and beyond.”

Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services, Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to support Universal’s introduction of USDU to the UAE’s financial services ecosystem. We continue to support solutions that bolster the nation’s rapidly developing, well-regulated digital-asset infrastructure in line with our vision to be a digital leader in the region.”

We see growing institutional interest in regulated digital-value instruments, and Universal’s introduction of USDU is a timely step that supports this market’s maturation,” said Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Mashreq.

“Universal’s work in building regulated digital-value infrastructure closely aligns with Mbank’s commitment to enabling secure, compliant, and future-ready financial innovation that supports the UAE’s evolving digital-payments ecosystem,” said Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO Mbank.

“Our collaboration with Universal contributes to the development of approved mechanisms that support compliant, domestic digital-asset usage within the UAE’s regulated financial framework,” said Ramez Rafeek, General Manager AE Coin.

“Universal’s introduction of USDU underscores the continued maturation of regulated digital settlement assets. Aquanow’s platform is built to support this evolution by providing institutions with secure, compliant market access, and we are pleased to support the distribution of USDU,” said Phil Sham, CEO, Aquanow.

Beyond the UAE, USDU is built to connect with international digital asset markets, enabling institutions to move regulated digital value across global platforms where permitted by local regulation. Its supervised structure and institutional foundation allow USDU to serve as a trusted link between established financial systems and the emerging digital asset economy.

Internationally, Universal is developing an expanded ecosystem around USDU, collaborating with banks, market operators, and technology partners to enable regulated digital settlement use cases. This includes ongoing work to support institutional trading venues and future interoperability mechanisms.

These developments collectively reinforce the UAE’s emergence as a leading jurisdiction for regulated digital finance, offering one of the world’s first operational models for compliant USD-backed digital settlement instruments.

About Universal

Universal Digital Intl Limited (“Universal”) is established in ADGM and regulated by the FSRA (FSP No. 250089) to issue a Fiat-Referenced Token to Professional Clients only. Universal is also a Registered Foreign Payment Token Issuer with the CBUAE under the PTSR and is the issuer of USDU, a fully USD-backed stablecoin and a Registered Foreign Payment Token by the CBUAE, which may be used for UAE Domestic payment of Digital Assets and Digital Assets Derivates. USDU may not be used for general payment purposes in the UAE (i.e. UAE domestic payments).

Committed to pioneering secure, transparent, and fully regulated digital assets, Universal drives innovation within the UAE’s expanding virtual asset ecosystem through trusted institutional-grade solutions.

This communication is for information purposes and is intended for Professional Clients only. Under no circumstances shall this communication be deemed or construed as a direct or indirect offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or any offer to sell any product.

www.universal.ae

About Aquanow

Aquanow is a leading institutional digital asset platform powering fast-growing banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies. The company operates technology infrastructure and underwrites billions of dollars in monthly crypto brokerage and payment transactions. Established in 2018, Aquanow employs over 170 team members across offices worldwide. In 2024, for the second consecutive year, Aquanow was recognised on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, achieving a four-year revenue growth rate of 3,022%. For further information on Aquanow, please visit www.aquanow.com.

In the UAE, Aquanow operates via Aquanow ME FZE, which is incorporated in Dubai World Trade Centre, under license number L-2795 and regulated by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority with license (VL/24/01/001) activities including Broker-Dealer Services, Lending and Borrowing Services and Management and Investment Services. Licensing does not imply endorsement. Virtual assets come with risks, including price fluctuations and the chance of losing your investment. They aren’t covered by financial protections, so it’s important to understand these risks fully.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is more than half a century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq has pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region's most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank's mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq's home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at: www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com

About AE Coin

AE Coin is a next-generation, blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the UAE Dirham (AED) and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, offering secure, transparent, and efficient financial services. Focused on local payments, DeFi integration, and innovative rewards systems, AE Coin is redefining how users interact with digital money. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, AE Coin leads the region in digital-finance innovation.

Media Contact:

Athraa Bheekoo, Luna PR

athraa@lunapr.io