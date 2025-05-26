Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – United Pharmacies, one of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical and healthcare products sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that it has been awarded the "Best Place to Work" title for the year 2025 by Great Place to Work. This achievement reaffirms the company’s status as one of the most attractive and reputable employers in the healthcare sector in the Kingdom.

The “Best Place to Work” award is one of the most prestigious honors both locally and internationally. Its evaluation is based on employees’ own feedback and their direct experience within the workplace. This year’s results revealed that 94% of United Pharmacies employees affirmed that the company is “a great place to work,” exceeding the global average by 4%. This reflects the high level of satisfaction among the company’s workforce.

Commenting on this milestone, Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, stated:

“The Best Place to Work certification is more than just a title; it is a genuine reflection of a company’s culture and daily practices that foster a strong sense of belonging and satisfaction among employees. Based on the outstanding evaluation results, it is clear that United Pharmacies is among the top organizations that prioritize employee well-being.”

She added:

“This recognition demonstrates that United Pharmacies has successfully built a workplace culture based on trust, transparency, and continuous support—values that sustain high performance and attract top talent.”

On his part, Mr. Khaled Yaseen, CEO of United Pharmacies Group, expressed his pride in this achievement, saying:

“Receiving this prestigious award is a true testament to our commitment to building a positive and supportive work culture. The credit goes to our dedicated employees, who are the cornerstone of our continued success. We deeply value their commitment and efforts, which have paved the way for this exceptional recognition.”

Yaseen also noted that United Pharmacies places the development of the work environment at the top of its priorities. The company continuously invests in professional training programs and employee development to enhance performance and achieve organizational excellence.

Founded on Professional Values and Vision

United Pharmacies Group was established by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Abdulrahim Yaseen, one of the pioneers of the pharmacy and healthcare sectors in the Kingdom. With decades of experience, Sheikh Dr. Yaseen laid the foundation for a strong, trusted national company rooted in authentic Islamic values and high professional standards. The company is committed to delivering the highest levels of healthcare service, supporting innovation, and empowering national talents. This award stands today as a direct outcome of the company’s clear institutional approach—built on a solid foundation of trust, sustainability, and long-term vision.

A Supportive Environment for Growth and Development

United Pharmacies adopts a people-first philosophy, placing employees at the heart of its growth journey. The company offers advanced leadership and development programs aimed at building the capabilities of its administrative and technical staff while enhancing organizational loyalty.

Flexible workplace policies are also in place to promote work-life balance, fairness, and recognition—fostering a positive atmosphere across all levels of the organization.

Promising Career Opportunities

United Pharmacies invites skilled professionals and qualified Saudi and non-Saudi talent to join its internationally certified work environment. Interested candidates can visit the company’s official careers page to apply via:

🔗 https://unitedpharmacy.sa/ar/career

United Pharmacies is one of the fastest-growing pharmacy chains in the Kingdom, distinguished by its comprehensive offerings of medications, treatments, and healthcare services. The company is committed to the highest standards of quality and professionalism, with a clear mission to improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities across Saudi Arabia.