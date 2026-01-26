Dubai, UAE: United Foods Company (PJSC) (DFM: UFC), a leading UAE-based food manufacturing and distribution company, is pursuing an ambitious plan for growth and business transformation to meet the changing needs of the region, as it celebrates 50 years of operations in the UAE.

Under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Mohamad Itani, who joined the company in September 2025, the company has already revamped its Research & Development (R&D) team to enhance product development and began reviewing organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the UAE and beyond.

The company is also looking to actively expand its manufacturing footprint, reviewing options for new production facilities in neighbouring markets such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Syria. These will complement its Jebel Ali refinery and support closer-to-market distribution in high-growth regional markets.

“United Foods Company prides itself on playing a vital role in UAE’s food security, aligning with government strategies to bolster local food production and supply, and after 50 years that role matters more than ever,” said Mohamed Itani, CEO, United Foods Company. “Our success stands on the quality of our products, our understanding of consumers’ needs, and our investment in young talent and sustainability. We are developing a food ecosystem that is as resilient as it is innovative to remain ahead of the curve, building on our heritage to meet the future needs of people across the region.”

With a five-decade legacy of supporting households, hotels, restaurants and cafes across the UAE, United Foods is evolving to meet new consumer behaviours and to respond to regional growth opportunities. Its strategy spans upstream and downstream diversification, investment in high-performance R&D, and a sharpened commitment to developing Emirati talent for the future of the food sector.

Known for flagship brands like Aseel, Nawar, Safi, SuperSun, Mumtaz & Mabrook United Foods has broadened its footprint across both manufacturing and distribution. On the manufacturing side, the company has expanded its product range beyond traditional ghee and oils into categories including margarines, butter blends and other frozen foods. It has entered value-added product categories and strengthened its downstream presence through a robust regional supply chain. It has also partnered with international brands to deliver an expanded portfolio of food products across the MENA region and beyond and deliver more value to consumers.

The company’s ghee business, 58% of which is exported to Europe, GCC, Levant and rest of the world positions it as number 1 premium ghee brand.

Sustainability remains central to the company’s operations. In 2024, United Foods Company recycled 29 million litres of water, accounting for 46% of its total usage and achieving a 15% year-on-year reduction in water consumption. Advanced Effluent Treatment and Reverse Osmosis systems are now standard across its facilities, in alignment with the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and We the UAE 2031 national priorities.

United Foods Company innovation agenda is underpinned by a strengthened R&D function, focused on performance, consumer wellness, and operational efficiency across categories ranging from everyday staples to advanced formulations.

CEO Mohamad Itani will speak at Gulfood 2026 on Wednesday, January 28 on the panel “A Global View: The Future of Food Trade,” sharing insights on how legacy food manufacturers are retooling for the next era of supply, sustainability and scale.

United Foods will be exhibiting at Stand C2-40, Hall 2, spotlighting new innovations in fats and oils, sustainable production and regional distribution. Visitors are invited to engage with the company’s journey from a pioneering ghee producer to a diversified, future-ready food enterprise shaping the region’s next food chapter.

About United Foods Company

United Foods Company (DFM: UFC) is a leading food manufacturing and distribution company in the United Arab Emirates. United Foods is part of the Al Owais family business group, one of the pioneering Emirati business conglomerates.

Established in 1976 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 2006, the company has built a trusted reputation for producing high-quality edible oils, fats, and food products that serve both retail and industrial customers across 70+ countries with leading brands: Aseel, Nawar, Safi, Supersun, Mumtaz and Mabrook.

The company owns and operates the oldest refinery in the region, located Jebel Ali Industrial area. UFC is also the exclusive distributor of Nestle & Mondelez Ice Cream and Flying Goose Sriracha Sauces, further strengthening its diversified portfolio and regional reach.

With a strong commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and national development, United Foods continues to invest in automation, product diversification, and Emiratization. The company operates from its headquarters in Dubai and remains focused on sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders.

