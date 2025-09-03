United Arab Emirates – United Arab Bank (UAB) has announced a strategic collaboration with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the region’s fastest-growing exchanges, to facilitate access to Abu Dhabi based capital markets. This partnership will enable UAB’s customers to seamlessly subscribe for upcoming IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) directly through the bank, or through ADX’s eIPO Investor Portal, ensuring a simple, secure, and customer-centric experience.

This collaboration further strengthens UAB’s wealth offering and digital proposition by integrating investment opportunities into its ecosystem. It empowers customers to participate in the UAE’s dynamic capital markets with enhanced accessibility and transparency.

The signing ceremony, hosted at ADX’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, and Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of UAB, along with senior executives from both organizations.

Leveraging this partnership, UAB customers will benefit from a fully integrated IPO application process, directly accessible via UAB’s Mobile Application. This initiative transforms what was once a complex procedure into a smooth, guided experience. It enables customers to subscribe to new market opportunities with confidence and ease.

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, commented: “Through this collaboration, we are proud to extend our partnership with ADX and expand our services beyond traditional banking by giving our customers direct access to IPO opportunities. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation, customer empowerment, and creating long-term value. By embedding investment services into our digital channels, we are enabling our customers to engage with the UAE’s thriving capital markets in a more inclusive and transparent way.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “ADX is pleased to collaborate with United Arab Bank to provide investors with seamless access to IPO subscriptions through our eIPO Investor Portal and the bank’s channels. This initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing the investor journey with innovative digital solutions. Partnering with leading institutions to expand access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets remains central to our strategy as we continue offering a broader range of products and services for issuers and investors.”

The partnership underscores UAB’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation and customer empowerment, while reaffirming its strategy to deliver innovative, market-relevant solutions that create meaningful opportunities for growth.

​​​​​​About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) was established in 1975, in the Emirate of Sharjah as a joint venture between key UAE and international investors, and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

UAB offers a wide range of Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury & Financial Markets, as well as Shari’ah compliant products, services and flexible solutions, to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the markets. Today, UAB is recognized as one of the few home-grown banks in the UAE, striving to enhance the lives of people by humanizing banking through impeccable service and tailored financial support.

UAB is rated investment grade, both, by Moody’s (Baa3/P-3/Positive) and Fitch (BBB+/F2/Stable).

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

For further information please visit www.uab.ae, or contact:

Abdulla AlFardan

Head of Marketing & Communications

Email: abdulla.alfardan@uab.ae