United is the only U.S. airline flying from Jordan

Amman- Jordan - United Airlines has launched its new service between Amman and Washington D.C, celebrating the arrival of its first flight into Queen Alia International Airport in Amman today. With the introduction of this new capital to capital route, the first-ever nonstop service between Amman and Washington D.C., United is the only U.S. airline flying from Jordan with this new three-times weekly nonstop service between Queen Alia International Airport and its hub at Washington Dulles.

A special water salute marked the arrival of United flight 526 from Washington Dulles with United crew joining Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President International Network and Alliances, David Kinzelman, United’s Vice President Global Airport Operations, Bob Schumacher, United’s Director Sales, Dawod Suleiman, United’s Country Sales Manager Jordan and Nicolas Claude, CEO, Airport International Group on the steps of the aircraft where they flew the Jordanian and U.S. flags.

“It is so wonderful to arrive in Amman on our Boeing 787 Dreamliner today”, said Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President International Network and Alliances. “As the only U.S. airline flying from Jordan direct to the U.S., our new service strengthens our international route network and provides our customers from Jordan with convenient one-stop connections via our Washington Dulles hub to destinations across the Americas.”

“We are excited to welcome the first United Airlines flight, which signals the commencement of a new direct route between Amman and Washington D.C. Having such a globally-spanning carrier at QAIA is a major milestone that underscores our commitment to expanding our airline network and offering passengers a direct link with a major connection hub in the U.S. In doing so, we not only enhance the passenger experience we offer, but we also reaffirm QAIA’s standing as an economic pillar and a prime gateway for both leisure and business tourism in Jordan and the Levant,” said Nicolas Claude, Airport International Group CEO.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Chairman of Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), Nayef Al-Fayez, said today, that United Airlines will operate direct flights from Washington, DC to Amman starting today, May 6, 2022, three times a week. Al- Fayez added in a statement, this first direct flight, today linking the two capitals, is a major step for the Kingdom in the field of tourism, as linking Amman with Washington will contribute to encouraging American travelers to live and enjoy the experience of traveling to Jordan.

“We’re always happy to see stronger connections between Jordan and the United States that strengthen our two countries’ economies and partnership,” said U.S. Ambassador to Jordan, Henry T. Wooster. “This new direct connection between our two capitals benefits Jordanians and Americans individually and our two economies overall, whether it be facilitating tourism, improving business connections, or sparking new educational collaboration. I look forward to seeing United’s flights bring our countries closer together.”

This new route is part of United’s largest transatlantic expansion in its history, in anticipation of a strong recovery in European summer travel. In total, United will launch or resume 30 transatlantic flights from mid-April through to early June. In addition to Amman, this includes new nonstop flights to distinctive leisure destinations no other North American airline serves such as Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands. The airline is also launching five new nonstop flights from some of Europe’s most popular business and tourist hubs including London, Milan, Zurich, Munich and Nice.

United’s transatlantic route network will be more than 25 per cent larger than it was in 2019. With this expansion, United will serve more transatlantic destinations than every other U.S. carrier combined and will be the largest airline across the Atlantic for the first time in history.

Amman (AMM) – Washington Dulles (IAD)

Flight From To Depart Arrive Frequency Aircraft Start Date UA526 AMM IAD 1:15 am 6:30 am Mon/Wed/Sat Boeing 787-8 8 May 2022 UA525 IAD AMM 10:00 pm 3:55 pm +1 Mon/Thurs/Sat Boeing 787-8 5 May 2022

All times are local and are subject to change.

United’s new service from Amman to Washington D.C. is operated with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft featuring 28 United PolarisSM business class lie-flat seats, 21 United Premium PlusSM premium economy seats, 36 Economy PlusSM seats and 158 standard economy seats. The revolutionary design of the Dreamliner offers customers many features for increased comfort such as large windows, spacious overhead storage and modern LED lighting to simulate a full day, helping passengers adjust their internal clock on the trans-Atlantic flight. In addition, a lower cabin altitude, cleaner air and smoother ride help customers feel rested on arrival.

United Polaris business class is a premium travel experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort, featuring quality inflight dining, premium Sunday Riley amenity kits and full flat-bed seats.

United customers in Jordan can book flights by visiting united.com, contacting their travel agent or by calling United Reservations locally on 080023983.

United in Washington Dulles

United currently operates over 200 daily flights to more than 100 destinations across the United States and around the world from its Washington Dulles hub. Washington Dulles serves as the international gateway to the U.S. capital, with United service to 19 world capitals and 27 countries planned for Summer 2022.

