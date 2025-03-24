Dubai, UAE: Unique World Group, a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in Business Centre, Education and Real Estate sectors, is embarking on a new project that will create a new retail hub in the middle of Dubai’s residential communities that is set to widen the choice of shoppers – both domestic and international.

Unique World Group, established by Mr. Sulaiman TM, a non-resident Indian serial entrepreneur from Kerala state, has demonstrated leadership in all the areas that he had ventured in – in the UAE. Over the last 27 years, the Group has grown from strength to strength with a vision to continuous grow and expand, leveraging the power of digitalisation and innovation.

In more than a quarter of a century, the Group helped thousands of new businesses with business advisory services, trade licenses, office facilities, and a bouquet of business enabling services to help them establish in the UAE.

The company actively seeks new opportunities and partnerships, aiming to improve, evolve, and establish itself as an industry leader in the Business Centre, Education, and Real Estate sectors. He and Muhammed Suhaib, the scion of the family, are now getting ready to embark of a new journey that will add greater value to Dubai’s economy.

Established in 1998, Unique World Group currently manages a portfolio of five business centres, educational institutions, and a number of real estate assets in the UAE with a team of more than 100 professionals working day and night to expand the Group’s business into new economic sectors.

Over the last 27 years, the Group has evolved from a small business into a formidable corporate entity, mirroring Dubai’s remarkable economic success. Through its business, the group has impacted more than 500,000 businesses with more than 2,000 satisfied clients.

“As we embark on a new venture which we will unveil after Eid holidays, we would like to express our deep appreciation to the visionary leadership of the UAE for creating a world-class business environment that has been instrumental in our success, Mr. Sulaiman TM, Chairman of Unique World Group, says.

“The nation’s commitment to creating a pro-business enabling environment, coupled with its strategic vision, has allowed companies like ours to thrive. Unique World Group is proud to contribute to this vibrant economy by delivering exceptional services that drive growth and innovation.

“We remain deeply committed in our resolve to support the UAE economy in our own humble way. Our next business venture will create a hub for a particular sector in Dubai. This reflects our long-term commitment to Dubai and our resolve to offer the best for its economy.”

Dubai’s strategic initiatives have positioned it as a global nexus for business and innovation. The city’s economy is expected to grow steadily, with GDP projected to increase by 4.9 percent in 2025. This economic dynamism has fostered an environment ripe with opportunities for enterprises like Unique World Group to flourish.

Under the stewardship of Mr. Mohammed Suhaib, Managing Director of Unique World Group, the Group is poised for its next phase of expansion. His strategic focus on digital transformation, operational excellence, and sustainable practices aligns seamlessly with Dubai’s forward-thinking agenda. The city’s emphasis on technological advancement and smart infrastructure provides a fertile ground for the Group’s innovative initiatives.

Mr. Mohammed Suhaib has been closely involved in the business alongside his father for over 12 years, gaining extensive expertise in strategic decision-making. His deep understanding of market dynamics and leadership acumen has played a pivotal role in driving the Group’s success. With a keen eye on diversification, he envisions entering new markets in a highly creative and strategic manner, leveraging innovation to stay ahead of industry trends.

Mr. Mohammed Suhaib, Managing Director of Unique World Group, says, “Building upon my father’s legacy is both an honour and a responsibility. At Unique World Group, we are committed to embracing innovation and sustainability to drive our growth. As Dubai continues its ascent as a global business hub, we aim to contribute by offering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Unique World Group has established a strong presence in the business services sector, operating five state-of-the-art business centres across key locations in Dubai, including Al Karama, Al Qusais, and Deira, with a new centre set to launch in Oud Mehta. These centres provide flexible workspace solutions, administrative support, and business setup services, catering to the growing needs of startups, SMEs, and multinational corporations looking to establish a foothold in the UAE’s thriving business ecosystem. By offering modern and well-equipped office spaces, Unique World Group continues to support Dubai’s position as a global business hub.

Beyond business services, Unique World Group has made significant investments in real estate and education, contributing to the city’s urban development and knowledge economy. The Group’s real estate division focuses on developing premium commercial and residential properties, enhancing Dubai’s skyline with modern living and retail spaces that align with the city’s ambitious growth plans.

In the education sector, the Group is dedicated to establishing innovative educational institutions that emphasize holistic development, integrating advanced technologies, and future-ready curricula to equip students with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. Through these strategic investments, Unique World Group continues to shape industries and drive meaningful progress in the UAE.

Dubai’s commitment to economic diversification and sustainable development resonates with Unique World Group’s core values of integrity, excellence, and innovation. The city’s strategic location, coupled with its robust infrastructure and business-friendly policies, continues to attract global investors and entrepreneurs, creating a dynamic ecosystem for businesses to thrive.

As Dubai’s economy is projected to grow steadily, with GDP projected to increase by 4.9% in 2025, Unique World Group is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities. The Group’s focus on digitalisation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions ensures its readiness to meet the evolving demands of the market.

The success of Unique World Group is underpinned by its dedicated workforce of over 100 professionals. The Group fosters a culture of collaboration, continuous learning, and innovation, empowering employees to excel and contribute to the company’s growth.

Looking ahead, Unique World Group aims to expand its footprint both locally and internationally. By leveraging Dubai’s strategic position as a global trade hub, the Group plans to explore new markets and forge strategic partnerships that align with its vision of sustainable growth and excellence.

Unique World Group’s journey from a modest enterprise to a leading conglomerate epitomises the spirit of Dubai’s entrepreneurial landscape. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the Group is poised to contribute significantly to Dubai’s economic narrative, driving progress and setting new benchmarks in the industries it serves.

