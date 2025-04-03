Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Unique Properties, a dominant force in Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market, has successfully closed yet another record-breaking transaction - a landmark AED 182 million (approximately $50 million) residential land sale on Jumeirah Bay Island. This achievement highlights Unique Properties’ unwavering expertise and proven track record in securing premium assets for high-net-worth clients.

The prime land plot, spanning 25,441 square feet, was sold at AED 7,154 per square foot, with the deal expertly facilitated by Vanessa Sevsky, adding to Unique Properties’ extensive portfolio of high-profile transactions. The buyer, an ultra-high-net-worth individual, plans to build a custom home on the prestigious island. This sale is a testament to the firm’s ability to navigate Dubai’s cutthroat real estate market and secure premium opportunities for discerning investors.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Arash Jalili, Founder and CEO of Unique Properties said: “Securing a plot on Jumeirah Bay Island is a significant achievement, given its status as one of Dubai’s most exclusive real estate locations. This deal was the result of months of strategic negotiations and planning to pinpoint the ideal opportunity. In the end, we successfully acquired an outstanding plot for our client. This sale highlights our steadfast dedication to providing top-tier investment opportunities in Dubai's ever-evolving real estate market.”

Jumeirah Bay Island: A Premier Luxury Destination

Jumeirah Bay Island, also known as Billionaire Island, is an exclusive residential community off the coast of Jumeirah. Located near the prestigious Jumeirah neighbourhood, it features a curated collection of luxury waterfront properties. Developed by Meraas Holding, the island is connected to the mainland by a 300-metre bridge and features some of the city’s most sought-after plots. Spanning 6.3 million square feet in the shape of a seahorse, the island is home to a mix of low-rise residences, luxury villas, a boutique resort, a world-class marina, and the prestigious five-star Bvlgari Hotel.

Evolving Market Dynamics and the Rise of Custom Luxury Homes

Dubai’s real estate market has experienced a significant surge in demand for ultra-luxury properties, driven by an influx of international buyers seeking stability, luxury, and long-term investment opportunities. The city’s low-tax environment, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies, such as the golden visa programme, have made it a magnet for global wealth.

The buyer of the AED 182 million plot plans to develop a private residence, reflecting a growing trend among ultra-high-net-worth individuals to build custom homes tailored to their preferences. This shift away from pre-built properties highlights the desire for personalisation and exclusivity in Dubai’s luxury real estate market.

Highlighting the trend, Mr. Armin Jalili, Partner at Unique Properties, commented, “In recent years, we’ve witnessed a clear shift in buyer behaviour - today’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals are not just investing in Dubai; they’re choosing to create their dream homes here. The desire for exclusivity and personalisation has never been stronger, and Dubai continues to offer unmatched opportunities in this space.”

Unique Properties: A Trusted Name in Luxury Real Estate

Unique Properties has guided wealthy individuals and family offices to make the most of Dubai's exceptional real estate opportunities since 2008. With a stellar history of closing big deals, the company leads the pack in the high-end market. As investor interest in prime properties grows, Unique Properties remains committed to delivering exceptional service and unlocking exclusive investment opportunities.

About Unique Properties

Since 2008, Unique Properties has proudly established itself as a leading real estate agency in Dubai, earning multiple prestigious awards and boasting over 17 years of industry experience. The agency's expertise lies in uncovering the finest investment opportunities in the market.

As trusted partners of renowned developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Holding, Omniyat, H&H Development, Damac, and Majid Al Futtaim, Unique Properties is committed to transforming the real estate sector by crafting sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks with each step. These partnerships ensure access to the best properties and investment options that Dubai has to offer.

In its pursuit of excellence, Unique Properties has recently relocated to a larger, more modern space, reflecting its growth and dedication to providing superior services. The agency specialises in primary and secondary market transactions, with a dominant presence in the ultra-luxury segment. Having set multiple records, including the highest price per square foot for a Jumeirah Bay Island plot, it is now finalizing another landmark deal, further cementing its dominance in Dubai’s ultra-luxury market.



Offering a comprehensive suite of services, including interior design, property management, PRO and conveyancing, holiday homes, and investment advisory, Unique Properties is committed to excellence, providing clients with tailored real estate solutions and exclusive access to high-value opportunities in Dubai’s dynamic property market.

Unique Properties continues to redefine the standards of real estate, creating exceptional living and investment opportunities that stand the test of time. The journey to finding the perfect property starts with Unique Properties, where innovation, quality, and client satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do.