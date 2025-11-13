49% growth in Net Profit, reaching AED33.9 million in the first nine months

29% increase in insurance services results, totalling AED27.2 million compared to the same period last year

20% improvement in solvency ratio, reaching 172% compared to YE 2024

(Dubai, UAE) - Union Insurance Company, a leading provider of innovative customer-focused insurance solutions to individuals and organisations in the UAE, today announced a 49% increase in net profit after tax, reaching AED33.9 million for the first nine months of 2025, up from AED22.7 million during the same period in 2024.

Insurance services results rose by 29% to AED27.2 million from AED21.2 posted in the same period last year.

Company’s solvency ratio has significantly improved, reaching 172% as of 30/9/2025 compared to 143% at YE 2024. Earnings per share reached AED0.148 per share compared to AED0.099 last year.

‘We are proud of our solid performance over the first nine months of 2025, which reflects the success of the Board’s direction, our prudent underwriting policy and our continued focus on enhancing value for our shareholders,” says Ramez Abou Zaid, Chief Executive Officer, Union Insurance Company.

Fitch has recently upgraded Union Insurance Company’s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' with stable outlook reflecting improved financial performance, strong capitalisation, good company profile and strong reinsurance protection.

About Union Insurance Company

Union Insurance was established in 1998, and the current paid-up capital is AED 230 million. It is licenced by the UAE Central Bank and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, with its corporate office located in Dubai.

The company provides a wide range of individual and commercial insurance products to clients in the UAE.