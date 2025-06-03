Dubai, UAE: As part of its vision to expand its community services and provide an integrated shopping experience, Union Coop has launched the “Bahjat Al Eid” exhibition for Emirati productive families at Al Barsha Mall (Dubai), taking place from June 1 to 5, 2025. The exhibition features a selection of home-based projects and local entrepreneurial families showcasing their products.

The initiative is aligned with Union Coop’s commitment to empowering Emirati productive families by offering them dedicated spaces within its commercial centers to display and market their goods. This practical step aims to transform small-scale ventures into sustainable economic contributors. Through this initiative, Union Coop merges community impact with service innovation, offering high-quality local products in a modern and comfortable shopping environment — adding a new dimension to the customer experience in its shopping centers.

Union Coop affirmed that the Bahjat Al Eid Exhibition is designed to add value for customers by introducing innovative and diverse products from Emirati families. This initiative not only enhances shopping options but also supports the local economy, reflecting the cooperative’s ongoing commitment to addressing the needs of its diverse consumer base.

The cooperative added that today’s customers prefer quality, authenticity, and a shopping experience rooted in national identity. By supporting productive families, Union Coop helps meet these expectations while fostering direct engagement between local producers and consumers.

Union Coop invites the public to visit the exhibition, which showcases a wide range of products including traditional foods, sweets, perfumes, heritage clothing, handicrafts, accessories, and gifts. The exhibition offers visitors a chance to explore a rich cultural and creative diversity that reflects the skills and expertise of Emirati families.

It is worth noting that this exhibition is part of Union Coop’s broader strategy to enhance corporate social responsibility initiatives, striking a balance between its commercial and community roles by introducing new, tangible services for customers while empowering local producers and stimulating the home-based economy.