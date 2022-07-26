Dubai, UAE: Union Coop signed a memorandum of understanding with Ferjan Dubai, one of the youth initiatives and projects. It provides financial support for its community initiatives, in order to reach members of the community through the accounts of Ferjan Dubai, which is concerned with gathering the residents of the residential neighborhood in one place, and spreading awareness among individuals about the various events held in their residential areas.

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki – Director of Happiness & Marketing Dept. and Ms. Alia Al Shamlan, the founder of Ferjan Dubai initiative, signed the agreement at the Union Coop headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall, in the presence of a number of cooperative employees and supervisors of the Ferjan Dubai initiative.

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki said that the agreement falls within the Cooperative’s framework of supporting programs to strengthen cooperation with all sectors and authorities, launch initiatives directed at members of society and expand its role in community development, as it aims to spread awareness among members of society and highlight the role of the community cooperative.

In turn, Ms. Alia Al Shamlan expressed her thanks to the Union Coop for the pioneering role it plays in the societal field and community support, explaining that the cooperative's support for Ferjan Dubai will have many positive effects that reflect the proud values that the UAE society was raised on, and their keenness on the principles of social solidarity through such community initiatives.

