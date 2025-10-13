Dubai, UAE: UAE’s leading consumer cooperative ‘Union Coop’ is preparing to open its 30th branch in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its services and strengthen its presence within modern residential communities. The new branch aims to offer an integrated shopping experience that meets the daily needs and expectations of Dubai residents.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, Union Coop’s CEO, stated that the JVC branch is scheduled to open later this October. He explained that this expansion aligns with Union Coop’s smart growth strategy to extend its services to all residential areas across Dubai. The new branch, he added, will serve as more than just a retail outlet, but will act as a community hub designed to cater to the diverse nationalities and cultures residing in the area.

Al Hashemi noted that the JVC branch would provide a wide range of high-quality products and services at competitive prices, all under one roof. The store layout and facilities have been thoughtfully planned to ensure a convenient and comfortable shopping experience for customers.

He further emphasized that Jumeirah Village Circle is home to a vibrant mix of residents from various backgrounds, and Union Coop is committed to addressing their everyday needs effectively. The expansion into this area reflects the cooperative’s dedication to staying close to its customers while continuing to implement sustainable development plans that balance community value with operational efficiency.