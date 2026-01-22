The largest consumer cooperative in the UAE has signed a memorandum of understanding with the CoTopia Social Responsibility, intending to provide material and moral support for the ‘Your breakfast, their Suhoor’ initiative, the 8th edition

Dubai, UAE: Reaffirming its commitment to its leading community role and to promoting sustainability and food preservation values, Union Coop has renewed its strategic partnership with CoTopia Social Responsibility Foundation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in support of the ‘Your breakfast, their Suhoor 8’ initiative. The initiative will be implemented during the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026, reflecting the depth of the long-standing partnership between the two entities, now spanning eight consecutive years.

The MoU was signed at Union Coop’s head office at Warqa City Mall by Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, and Mr. Yousif Al Obaidli, CEO of CoTopia Social Responsibility Foundation, in the presence of officials from both entities.

The agreement aims to sponsor the initiative through financial and in-kind support, contributing to raising community awareness on the importance of reducing food waste, promoting a culture of food preservation, and reinforcing the concepts of social responsibility and sustainability. This aligns with the humanitarian values of the Holy Month of Ramadan and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Under the agreement, the initiative will be implemented through an integrated package of awareness-driven activities, including the distribution of specially designed food storage containers, the launch of innovative awareness and media campaigns, volunteer engagement, and the delivery of targeted educational content for various segments of society. Special focus will be placed on children, with the aim of instilling positive behaviors and strengthening environmental awareness from an early age.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi stated that the signing of this MoU embodies Union Coop’s commitment to supporting community initiatives with lasting impact. He noted that Union Coop is keen to build effective strategic partnerships that enhance positive values and social awareness, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan. He added that the partnership with CoTopia Foundation represents a successful model of integration between the cooperative sector and social responsibility institutions, praising the tangible results achieved by the joint initiatives on the ground.

Al Hashemi further highlighted that the collaboration with CoTopia Foundation has extended for more than eight years, during which it has served as a pioneering model for joint community action, contributing to the launch and implementation of high-quality initiatives aimed at reducing food waste, promoting food preservation values, and enhancing sustainability practices within the community.

For his part, Mr. Yousif Al Obaidli expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to Union Coop for its continued support and enduring trust, affirming that this long-standing partnership reflects a shared vision and a firm commitment to creating positive and sustainable social impact.

He explained that over the past eight years, the “Your breakfast, their Suhoor” initiative has evolved into an influential platform for spreading community awareness and encouraging positive behaviors, made possible through the support of strategic partners, foremost among them Union Coop.