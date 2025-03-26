Dubai, UAE: Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Sr. Media Section Manager, Union Coop, announced the launch of special promotional offers for Eid Al-Fitr, featuring discounts of up to 60% on more than 3,000 selected food and non-food items. This initiative aligns with the cooperative’s commitment to providing the best prices and offers to its customers, ensuring a joyful shopping experience.

He emphasized that every year, during national and festive occasions, Union Coop introduces exceptional promotions to meet shoppers' needs and ease their financial burdens. For Eid Al-Fitr, the cooperative has organized four major promotional campaigns, offering discounts on a wide range of essential products. These include offers on Gifts, weekend promotions featuring fruit baskets and Eid weekend picks, significant discounts on food items, household essentials, electronics, and many other essentials for the festive season.

Mr. Al Hammadi urged all shoppers to take advantage of these exclusive offers, which started this week and will continue throughout Eid Al-Fitr. He reaffirmed Union Coop's commitment to providing top-quality products at competitive prices while enhancing the shopping experience for all community members. He also highlighted that all offers are available on Union Coop’s smart App and e-commerce store.