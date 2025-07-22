Dubai, UAE – Union Coop (UNIONCOOP:DFM), the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, in partnership with Positive Zero, a leading provider of decentralized clean energy solutions, has launched one of the Middle East’s largest solar energy projects in the retail sector. The long-term agreement will see the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on roofs and parking areas across Union Coop locations, aimed at significantly reducing carbon emissions and supporting the UAE’s net-zero targets.

The agreement was signed at Union Coop’s headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall, Dubai in the presence of Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop; Mr. Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of Positive Zero; Mr. Ahmed Al Zarooni, Chief Real Estate Officer of Union Coop; Mr. David Auriau, CEO of Positive Zero; and Mr. Laurent Longuet, CEO of Positive Zero’s Generation business, along with other distinguished attendees.

Scheduled for completion by mid-2026, the project will cover up to 30 Union Coop sites across Dubai and the Umm Al Quwain Coop headquarters (managed by Union Coop). With an installed capacity of 17.3 megawatts, the system is expected to produce approximately 29.23 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually—enough to power over 4,000 homes.

The initiative will reduce carbon emissions by up to 21,650 tons each year, the equivalent environmental benefit of planting approximately 325,000 trees. It aligns with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to raise clean energy's share to 30% of the national energy mix by 2030.

Commenting on the milestone, Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said: "Today marks a landmark moment in Union Coop’s journey to become a leader in sustainability. By integrating clean energy solutions into our daily operations, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for a net-zero future by 2050. Union Coop aims to serve as a role model in the retail sector by adopting innovative practices that reduce carbon emissions and create lasting environmental impact."

"Our responsibility as a cooperative goes beyond serving the people, as we are equally committed to protecting the environment and embedding sustainable practices that ensure a brighter future for generations to come."

For his part, Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of Positive Zero, added: “Union Coop has an important heritage, serving the UAE community for decades. This project represents one of the largest retail chain solar agreements ever signed in the Middle East and Positive Zero’s most extensive generation undertaking for the retail sector in the UAE to date. We look forward to a long, successful partnership with Union Coop and delivering major environmental benefits from this renewable energy mission.”

Echoing similar sentiments, David Auriau, CEO of Positive Zero, stated: “Union Coop is making a major step forward in its sustainability journey with this distributed solar project. Our teams are already working together on the first phase, and by this time next year, we expect clean, renewable energy to be powering all agreed sites. Collaboratively, we will drive greater operational, economic and environmental sustainability and identify the potential for further clean energy innovations.”

Union Coop continues to champion sustainability through impactful initiatives, including banning single-use plastic bags, adopting eco-friendly packaging, and collaborating with public and private sectors to reduce supply chain emissions.

Notes: Emissions savings figures and equivalents are based on international EPA standard calculations.

About UNION COOP

‘Union Coop’ was established by Ministerial Resolution No. 31/2 dated May 24, 1982, issued by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs at the time. Union Coop was incorporated with the vision to enhance the socioeconomic condition of members and to serve the local community wherever it operates.



About Positive Zero

Positive Zero is the Middle East’s leading energy transition partner for businesses and communities. Founded in the region and with robust backing from our global partner BlackRock, Positive Zero is empowering a new energy economy where the decarbonization process is fast, simple and profitable.

We enable this by building, financing and operating on-site infrastructure across three core pillars: distributed power generation, energy efficiency services and clean mobility.

To date, Positive Zero has helped hundreds of businesses to generate power, use more efficient and smart equipment, and electrify and charge their fleets. With more than 200MWp in operation, we are the largest decentralized energy infrastructure provider in the region.

