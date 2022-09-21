Riyadh: Customer engagement platform, Unifonic has announced the start of a new business Accelerator Program from UnifonicX, in partnership with The Space.

The Accelerator Program supports early-stage, growth-driven companies through education, mentorship, and financing, and is designed to speed up the validation, business development, and go-to-market process for start-ups within three to four months. Through mentorship and hands-on learning activities, it teaches essential skills for running a business, including sales and marketing, communications, finance, and technical capabilities. With the knowledge gained from the Accelerator Program, participants will be one step closer to unlocking an opportunity for future funding.

Invitations are being extended to Saudi entrepreneurs and start-up founders in the cloud communications and SaaS industries, focusing on security and privacy, customer experience, and digital transformation. The solutions should cater to utility companies, healthcare and medical service providers, educational and academic institutes, financial services, insurance, and banking organisations.

The UnifonicX Accelerator Program is one of three pillars underpinning the wider UnifonicX initiative, which also includes the UnifonicX Venture Builder and UnifonicX Academy. Currently, the primary focus is on the Accelerator Program, with the overarching goal of graduating 100 co-founders within three years.

“We’re incredibly proud of our roots as a Saudi start-up and believe it’s crucial to give back by supporting a new wave of passionate entrepreneurs in building their own community to flourish. We will elevate this impact by empowering an ecosystem that fosters innovation and encourages a steady stream of ideas able to attract investment and pave the way to a sustainable future,” said Ahmed Hamdan, Co-founder & CEO of Unifonic.

Applications are now open and registration will close on 13 October 2022. The program will start on 16 October 2022, ahead of the Demo Day with presentations to investors and representatives of the entrepreneurial ecosystem on 20 December 2022.

For more information and to register, visit the UnifonicX Website.

About Unifonic:

Unifonic is a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences. By unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and chatbots, Unifonic streamlines conversations at every touch point throughout the customer journey.

Unifonic’s solutions integrate customer communication channels including text, voice, messaging and web into a single platform to enable companies to create stronger customer relationships. As newer channels emerge and user preferences change over time, organizations rely on Unifonic to maximize customer engagement and optimize communication returns on investment.

From SMS for online banking to WhatsApp vaccination requests, Unifonic empowers organizations to transform customer experience while allowing them to focus on core business activities without maintaining costly communication infrastructures.

Unifonic connects enterprises like Saudi Electricity Company, Saudi Ministry of Health, Absher, Uber, Aramex, Noon, as well as leading banks and financial institutions throughout the region, in addition to health, education, travel, e-commerce, and logistics sectors worldwide.

With proven expertise in emerging markets since 2006, Unifonic is committed to delivering excellence handling 10+ billion annual transactions for millions of recipients in over 160 countries, backed by local corporate presence in four countries and a dedicated team of 200+ professionals serving clients 24/7.