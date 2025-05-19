PIF’s presence in European financial hub builds upon previous international openings and highlights PIF’s long-term partnership in key markets

RIYADH and PARIS – PIF today announced the opening of a new subsidiary company office in Paris, expanding its global presence and deepening ties in France, a priority international market. The new office reflects PIF’s approach to engaging closely with local partners, leading businesses and institutional investors.

French President Emmanuel Macron, PIF Governor H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and other senior officials and business figures will attend the opening ceremony, which coincides with the annual “Choose France” event hosted in Paris.

PIF is an active, long-term investor in the world's most innovative and transformational industries, businesses and markets. This new office will enable PIF to further strengthen its partnerships in the region.

Between 2017 and 2024, PIF invested $84.7 billion across Europe, adding $52 billion to the continent’s GDP and creating over 254,000 direct and indirect European jobs. These investments included $8.6 billion in France, which added $4.8 billion to the nation’s GDP and created 29,000 direct and indirect jobs for the French economy.

The addition of Paris also aligns with PIF’s strategy to drive global economies and lead the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia. As one of the world’s most impactful investors, PIF has created more than 1.1 million direct and indirect jobs domestically and globally. PIF is committed to building new partnerships with a diverse range of leading international institutions.

PIF has previously opened subsidiary company offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Beijing, and has approximately 220 portfolio companies.

