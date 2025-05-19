Kano, Nigeria — eHealth Africa, a leading non-profit dedicated to strengthening health systems across the continent, is proud to announce its official recertification as one of the Best Places to Work globally for 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year the organization has earned this prestigious recognition.

This global recognition highlights eHealth Africa’s continued commitment to fostering an inspiring, inclusive, and empowering workplace. eHealth Africa earned top scores in key areas including Learning & Development, Leadership, Talent Strategy, Culture, and Career Growth; a testament to the strength of its people-focused practices.

The certification, awarded by the global Best Places to Work program, is based on a rigorous methodology that includes employee surveys and an independent audit of HR practices. It recognizes companies that consistently demonstrate excellence in employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and human capital development.

Reacting to the award, Atef Fawaz, Executive Director of eHealth Africa, stated that, “Being recertified among the best places to work is not a mere coincidence, but a reflection of our consistent intentionality in creating a workspace that inspires people to make meaningful impact across communities. This is another opportunity to celebrate the incredible team behind eHealth Africa’s values and mission.”

He added that, “We have consistently implemented policies and practices that promote gender diversity, equity, and advancement, while actively working to dismantle biases that hinder gender inclusivity.”

Since its founding, eHealth Africa has not only worked to build stronger health systems in underserved communities but has also prioritized creating a positive and inclusive work environment that supports both personal and professional development. Its focus on continuous learning, leadership growth, and people-first strategies has driven internal success while advancing its mission to improve public health outcomes across Africa.

About eHealth Africa

eHealth Africa (eHA) is a non-profit organization committed to strengthening health systems across Africa through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions. Over the past 15 years, eHA has developed a robust technological and operational platform tailored to address complex health delivery challenges. By opening its operational, management, partnership, and technology platforms to others, eHA accelerates the adoption of impactful innovations.

Leveraging global insights and local expertise, the organization develops sustainable public health solutions adaptable to diverse African contexts. eHA maintains country offices and local government coordinators across Nigeria, along with additional resource capacity and strategic partnerships in 27 other African countries across West, Central, East, and Southern Africa.

For more information, visit: www.ehealthafrica.org

Media Contact:

Favour Oriaku

Knowledge Management and Communications Lead

eHealth Africa

favour.oriaku@ehealthnigeria.org

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/

Twitter: http://www.twitter/bptw4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/

Press Contact:

Grace Kelly

Email: grace@bestplacestoworkfor.org