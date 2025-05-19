Rabat – Red Med Capital, along with its five subsidiaries — Red Med Corporate Finance, Red Med Asset Management, Red Med Private Equity, Red Med Securities, and Red Med Real Estate — is proud to announce its certification as a "Best Place to Work," achieving an overall certification score of 80% with an employee satisfaction rate of 90%.

This recognition is based on a rigorous evaluation of HR practices as well as a survey conducted among the Group’s 70 employees. It assesses their level of satisfaction and helps identify areas for continuous improvement.

Abdeslam ABABOU, Founder and President, said "I am delighted with this certification and would like to commend the commitment, ethics, and effectiveness of our talents who contribute every day to our collective success and client satisfaction."

Sofia Mansouri, Managing Director, added "We are particularly proud to have maintained and transmitted our corporate culture while relying on the strong engagement of our employees, especially in a year marked by significant growth, with our workforce doubling in 2024. We also wish to highlight our commitment to gender equality, with women representing approximately 46% of the Group's workforce and exceeding 50% in certain subsidiaries. This certification confirms that at Red Med Capital, our employees are at the heart of our priorities; their professional and personal fulfillment is essential to us."

Every year, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

About Red Med Capital

Founded in 2004, Red Med Capital is an independent investment bank specializing in corporate finance, asset management, private equity, brokerage, and real estate advisory and investment. Red Med Capital is a committed player, holding the "Social and Environmental Responsibility" label awarded by the CGEM. For more information, please visit www.redmedcapital.com.

About the Best Places to Work Program

Best Places to Work is an international certification program that recognizes leading employers in various countries. The evaluation is based on a two-step process focusing on eight dimensions of workplace excellence.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/

Twitter: http://www.twitter/bptw4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/

Press Contact:

Grace Kelly

Email: grace@bestplacestoworkfor.org