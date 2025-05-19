​Riyadh: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the Kingdom of Saudi of Arabia, UAE, Oman and Qatar. This recognition reflects Aster’s commitment to cultivating a workplace culture where employees feel valued, empowered, and proud to contribute to the organization’s mission.

Guided by its core values – Passion, Compassion, Integrity, Excellence, Unity, and Respect, Aster DM Healthcare places its people at the heart of its success. Aster’s commitment to its brand promise, “We’ll Treat You Well,” goes beyond patients to include its employees as well. By recognizing their achievements, investing in skill development opportunities, and fostering open communication, Aster has cultivated an inclusive and supportive environment where employees thrive. The organization’s culture of listening allows feedback from frontline staff to shape policies and enhance the work environment continuously. With these initiatives, Aster remains steadfast in its dedication to nurturing a workplace that empowers its people to deliver the best care.

Commenting on the recognition, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Our people are our greatest strength, and this recognition affirms the culture we have built over the years and try to nourish every day. At Aster, we are committed to creating a workplace that values, inspires, and supports every individual, ensuring their growth aligns with the larger mission of the organization.”

Mohamed Alshamari, Chief Executive Officer, Aster Hospitals & Clinics – KSA, commented on the achievement, "At Aster, we believe that a thriving workplace culture translates into exceptional patient care. This recognition in Saudi Arabia is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where our employees feel seen and have opportunities to grow. As we continue to expand in the Kingdom, we remain dedicated to investing in our people, enhancing career opportunities for Saudi Nationals, and building a strong, inclusive team that drives our mission forward."

Aster has an employee base of 15,000+ across the GCC, one of the largest in the region here. A total of 76% of Aster’s workforce rated the organization as a great place to work. This statistic highlights the strong sense of community and the inclusive, nurturing environment that has been built over the last 38 years. In KSA, the organization’s network includes Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh, along with 16 pharmacies supported by its digital health platform, myAster.

Jacob Jacob, Group Chief Human Resources Officer added, “Our people will always be our competitive advantage. This certification is a testament to the strong sense of community we’ve built within Aster. Our efforts to create an environment of trust, respect, and growth have enabled our employees to feel deeply connected to our mission and values. This is just the beginning as we remain committed to nurturing their well-being and empowering their professional journeys.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Aster DM Healthcare stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

With a workforce of over 1,000+ in Saudi Arabia alone, Aster DM Healthcare is united by individuals who embody its mission of providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. The company plans to expand its workforce in the Kingdom, along with expanding career opportunities for Saudi Nationals, implementing leadership development initiatives, and supporting local health campaigns aligned with the Kingdom’s vision for a healthier future.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries: including 5 GCC countries and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 120 clinics, and 307 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

