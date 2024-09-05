Saudi Arabia: Unifonic, a leading conversational AI platform and SaaS (Software as a Service) provider in the Middle East region, participated in the 24 Fintech event, which was held between September 3 and 5, 2024, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Centre, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to highlight its AI-driven engagement solutions.

These solutions, which streamline customer interactions, provide personalised experiences and enhance overall customer satisfaction, were highlighted during a speaking session on September 3, 2024, at the Futures Forum Stage of the event. During the session, Unifonic highlighted its suite of software solutions for Fintech companies, including its AI-powered conversational chatbot and voice solutions. By leveraging AI, Unifonic empowers businesses to automate processes, improve efficiency and deliver exceptional customer services.

Unifonic also announced a strategic partnership with barq at the event, a leading fintech company in Saudi Arabia, through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to integrate Unifonic's AI-driven engagement solutions with barq’s innovative technology, which offers secure digital payments and gamified financial management features, to enhance user experience and streamline financial transactions.

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder, Unifonic, stated: “As a KSA-based organization, we are proud to support Saudi Arabia's goal of becoming a leading fintech hub in the Middle East. At the 24 Fintech event, we highlighted our AI-powered solutions that enhance user experience, optimize customer interactions, and streamline financial processes across fintech applications like digital payments and mobile banking. Our innovative technologies empower businesses to connect more effectively with clients and drive the Kingdom's digital transformation.”

The Kingdom’s fintech market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with the sector poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent to reach USD 33 billion by 2026. This growth has been majorly driven by the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to enhance the share of cashless transactions to 70 percent and contribute to the launch of more than 500 fintech companies by 2030.

In the rapidly evolving fintech landscape, customer expectations are higher than ever. Communications between organisations and their customers are transforming due to cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies. Unifonic’s portfolio of AI-powered software solutions serves as a testament to its commitment to improving customer interactions and consolidating its position as a leading player within the region’s communication ecosystem. The company’s solutions foster technical innovation and digital transformation in various sectors, supporting the ‘Saudi Vision 2030. With the help of Unifonic’s solutions, customers can design multichannel customer experiences that align with their digital transformation initiatives.

Moreover, the company’s capacity to deliver Customer Support Automation has revolutionised customer service through various AI-powered methods. The firm boosts customer happiness and improves interactions by giving agents a comprehensive view of conversations and purchase history, all from one simple-to-access dashboard. As a pioneer in advanced customer engagement strategies, Unifonic leverages cutting-edge technologies and robust SaaS integration to deliver exceptional results. The company’s participation in 24 Fintech, Saudi Arabia’s flagship fintech event, aligns with the government’s vision of establishing the Kingdom as a global fintech hub. By highlighting these solutions at 24 Fintech, Unifonic contributed to the event’s goal of addressing critical global challenges and fostering international partnerships.

