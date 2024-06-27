The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has welcomed New Perspective Media (NPM Group) to its expanding network of affiliate members, alongside 38 other entities from all over the world

Dubai, UAE: The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has welcomed New Perspective Media (NPM Group) to its expanding network of affiliate members, alongside 38 other entities all over the world.

The new members represent a diverse range of backgrounds, including for-profit companies, non-government organizations, and education and research institutes, from all the regions: 6 from Africa, 10 from the Americas, 3 from Asia and the Pacific, 13 from Europe, and 7 from the Middle East.

The admission of these new members was officially endorsed during the 121st Session of the Executive Council, held in Barcelona, Spain, on June 10-11.

The UN Tourism Affiliate Membership aims to invigorate local tourism sectors and connect leading private entities within the largest network of its kind in the field of tourism. This network now comprises a total of 500 entities.

"We are grateful and thrilled to advance public-private cooperation through this affiliate membership under the United Nations World Tourism Organization, " said Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group and The Filipino Times.

“We are committed to UNWTO’s goal of enhancing new generation of partnerships with governments, civil society, academia, and the business community by promoting the the exchange of knowledge with a goal of contributing to the promotion of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.

The UN Tourism, the specialized United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of tourism, has long considered the private sector to be an integral partner in fulfilling its general mandate of promoting sustainable development in tourism.

In addition, UN Tourism is the only agency of the United Nations that has private sector members that participate in the governance structure.

New Perspective Media – a group of international integrated marketing and communication agency based in Dubai, UAE has offices in the Asia-Pacific region – has been trusted by leading corporations and governments in the Middle East and South East Asia for the last 18 years.

As a destination management and private tourism promotions agency, NPM Group has collaborated with notable clients such as the Philippines’ Tourism Promotions Board, Hamburg Tourismus in Germany, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission of AlUla, and Cebu Pacific, one of the Philippines' leading airlines.

NPM Group is also the parent company of The Filipino Times, the largest digital news agency for overseas Filipinos and the biggest free newspaper in the UAE.

About New Perspective Media Group (NPM)

INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

Since its establishment in 2006, NPM has served more than 1,000 brands and companies, including 20 major government agencies in the UAE (federal and local), over 30 banking and financial institutions in the Middle East, 10 of the top real estate developers in Asia, on top of a long list of companies in the aviation, healthcare, technology, tourism & hospitality, F&B and FMCG sectors across 36 countries.

MEDIA & PUBLISHING

NPM publishes 999 Magazine, the official English publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Ministry. The company is also the publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest newspaper in the UAE with 250,000 weekly readership and the largest digital & social media platform for the Filipinos in the Middle East. TFT is read in 236 countries as per Google Analytics and receives an average of 20 million impressions per month.

EXHIBITIONS & CONFERENCES

NPM organises international conferences that gather industry and corporate leaders, businessmen, policy makers, and government bodies both from local and national government entities under one roof. Among these expositions is the annual Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition (PPIE), now on its 10th edition, which is the biggest, longest, and most trusted international Filipino property investment expo. NPM is also behind Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) in Dubai, which links international and overseas Filipino investors with property developers and government units from the Philippines, in an effort to attract foreign direct investment into the country. The event also facilitates exchange of best practices between Philippine LGUs and UAE government entities and private institutions.

