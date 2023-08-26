Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Today, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution proclaiming the 26th January as the International Day of Clean Energy, the anniversary day of the founding of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in 2009. By selecting the 26th January, the 193 Member States of the UNGA acknowledge IRENA’s leading role in accelerating the global, renewables-based energy transition.

Welcoming the UN resolution, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “It is with much enthusiasm that I applaud the UN and its Member States, including the United Arab Emirates and Panama as co-facilitators of the resolution, on their decision to create an International Day of Clean Energy. It is proof, that since the foundation of IRENA on the 26th of January 2009, the energy transition has taken centre-stage to fight climate change, enhance human welfare and drive an urgent and systemic shift for increased energy access, reduced inequalities, improved energy security, and prosperous and resilient economies and societies.”

By creating a day focused on clean energy, the UN underscores the importance of inclusivity and offers a dedicated day for both traditional and non-traditional actors to showcase their contributions to more affordable, reliable, and sustainable modern energy systems that ultimately help accelerate progress towards the 2030 agenda for sustainable development. La Camera added: “Launching an International Day of Clean Energy is a powerful way to remind the world of its commitment to universal clean energy access and meeting the Paris Agreement climate goal.”

With COP28 in Dubai approaching, this UN decision highlights the need for a unified global approach to energy issues. In line with IRENA's 1.5°C scenario and the COP28 agenda, the UN resolution emphasises the need to increase the share of renewables and clean energy by 2030 for a just and sustainable energy transition. IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook calls for a tripling of annual renewable power capacity additions from around 300 gigawatts (GW) to 1000 GW on average until 2030 globally.

About the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

IRENA is the lead intergovernmental agency for the global energy transformation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future and serves as the principal platform for international co-operation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource, and financial knowledge on renewable energy. With 169 Members (168 States and the European Union) and 15 additional countries in the accession process and actively engaged, IRENA promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.

