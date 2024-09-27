UAE, Abu Dhabi: On World Tourism Day, the Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) Department of Tourism and Archaeology unveils plans for its first ecotrail to open in early 2025 within the emirate’s pristine Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve. This initiative offers a unique and attractive opportunity for UAQ residents and visitors to connect with nature, providing an immersive experience that raises awareness about the rich biodiversity and ecological value of the UAQ coastal lagoon. The ecotrail will be implemented in partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF.

Informative signage will engage visitors of all ages, offering individuals and families an educational overview of the lagoon’s unique ecosystems, coastal dunes and biodiversity. As people walk along the ecotrail, they will learn about geckos that glow in the dark, green turtles that weigh more than 100kg, rays that resemble the shape of guitars, and other incredible species.

H.E. Haytham Sultan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Archaeology, Umm Al Quwain: “Inspired by the lagoon's natural aesthetics, the ecotrail will be constructed with eco-friendly materials. The sustainably designed ecotrail will feature a 250m wooden boardwalk and a 1.8km guided dune-based path. It will include a shaded area and an observatory majlis, illuminated by energy-efficient solar red lights to reduce light pollution.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General, Emirates Nature-WWF: “Healthy and diverse coastal ecosystems are essential for sustainable tourism. Our assessment of natural capital in the Umm Al Quwain lagoon reveals that combining conservation and ecotourism is key to maximizing ecosystem services - conservation can boost tourism and recreation benefits by up to 50%, including increased footfall and visitor spending.”

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Middle East: "The launch of this ecotrail is a tangible and welcome benefit of the work of the Nature-based solutions project in the UAE. It is a beautiful addition to what tourists and the people of the UAE can enjoy about nature in our country. This initiative highlights the importance of sustainably managing coastal ecosystems, not only to preserve biodiversity and combat climate change, but also to provide new opportunities for communities. By fostering ecotourism in the Umm Al Quwain lagoon, we see the unlocking of economic potential and the promotion of a deeper appreciation of nature."

The UAQ lagoon plays a central role in achieving environmentally sustainable economic growth and supporting the expansion of the emirate. The emirate is working to harness ecotourism to generate new sources of income that support the natural renewal of the marine and coastal environment, in line with the objectives of the UAQ Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy 2031.

About the NbS project

The “Nature-based Solutions for Climate, Biodiversity & People” project focuses on the protection, restoration and management of coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrasses, and saltmarshes to support climate change mitigation, enhance biodiversity and open up new benefits for people through opportunities that unlock blended finance towards ecosystem protection, Blue Carbon, ecotourism, and food security, among others.

The project is funded by HSBC Bank Middle East through the global philanthropic fund established under the global initiative of Climate Solutions Partnership. It is a partnership between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Ministry of Economy, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Government of Umm Al Quwain, Emirates Nature-WWF and the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA).

For more information, visit: www.naturebasedsolutions.ae

About Emirates Nature-WWF

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO charity established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates.

For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.

As a local conservation think-tank and pioneers of the “Leaders of Change” programme, the world’s first- ever digital membership platform for the environment – we empower, convene and mobilize civil society, government entities and businesses to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and deliver transformative impact at scale for the benefit of people and planet alike.

Learn more at www.emiratesnaturewwf.ae