Dubai: – On Thursday, UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, launched its sixth global Impact Day, “Building a Better Future.” Together, employees across 50+ countries, 100+ markets and 120+ offices united and gave back to their local communities.

In the spirit of creating meaningful change and driving economic growth, the UM MENAT team organized an initiative close to their hearts, focusing on empowering SMEs and supporting female entrepreneurs. This initiative is part of UM MENAT's broader, long-term commitment to elevating the potential of the regional business community, particularly female entrepreneurs.

UM partnered with Female Fusion, the UAE’s largest professional network for women looking to build, grow and scale their businesses, to connect with female-owned companies who require marketing support which otherwise would not be possible due to budget constraints of SMEs. Over 90 UMers split into teams and took up an exciting challenge: developing seven marketing strategies for seven businesses in just 90 minutes. The team demonstrated their excellence across various industries by offering new thinking and marketing approaches to companies including a swim school, dental practice, production house, events company, natural honey retailer and an interior design brand. Each team presented their strategies to a jury and the best work was awarded recognition for going over and beyond the requirements of a detailed marketing framework. To end the day, the teams gave their strategies and marketing plans with the seven entrepreneurs to take on board and execute at will. These strategies will serve as valuable roadmaps, guiding the entrepreneurs towards success and growth in their respective industries.

“Female start-ups in MENA receive a mere 1.2% of all VC funding. We are very grateful to be able support a network like Female Fusion to truly give value and impact others on Impact,” commented Maria Poulton, MD at UM UAE. “Female empowerment is close to my heart and at UM we are very passionate about sharing our knowledge with those who may not be able to access the expertise of a large media and advertising organization. We continuously investigate ways we can be more of a support function for the local community of business owners, especially women and elevating them to their full potential.”

UM MENAT extends its appreciation to the Female Fusion Network for their collaboration and TikTok for sharing invaluable insights with female entrepreneurs on leveraging the digital platform for their businesses.

UM Global created this annual day of service in 2016 under UM’s corporate social responsibility unit, Better World, which demonstrates the agency’s commitment to its core values of community and care.

Andrea Suarez, Global CEO of UM, commented on the global efforts of the agency, “From picking up litter on beaches and parks in the US to providing essentials for those with disabilities in South Korea to feeding unhoused people in Greece, our community’s micro-actions will drive macro results that build a better tomorrow, today.”

Through initiatives like these, UM MENAT not only fosters a culture of giving back but also reinforces its commitment to supporting SMEs, empowering female entrepreneurs, and creating a more inclusive and prosperous business ecosystem.

