210 studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments in the first phase of the development will be available to buyers of all nationalities from 08 September 2023

The total community spans 260,000 sqm, featuring residences, an urban beach, shared communal spaces and wellness facilities, retail offerings, and mosque

Overlooking Yas Park and within cycling distance of Yas Island’s key attractions, including, Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) announced today the launch of Gardenia Bay, a residential community that connects residents with nature and brings forward urban tranquillity and waterfront living into the heart of the vibrant Yas Island.

Through the integration of nature within the infrastructure and a master plan that has been carefully designed to maximise walkability, Gardenia Bay aims to improve overall well-being and promote a healthy lifestyle along almost 1 kilometre of canal frontage.

The community is located opposite Yas Park, a first of its kind family and recreational activity park in Abu Dhabi, and within cycling distance of some of Yas Island’s most exciting sights and attractions, such as SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Mall. The development also benefits from easy access to Abu Dhabi International Airport, and main highways to Saadiyat Island, downtown Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

210 of the community’s 2,434 modern homes, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, will be made available to buyers in the first phase of the development starting from 08 September 2023. Prices start from AED 805,000 for studios, while three-bedroom apartments start from AED 3.1 million.

Buildings will be strategically oriented to maximise shade and reduce heat, with additional cooling from water features, and significant emphasis on landscaping and planting selection. Direct access to Yas Island’s 10 km canal front promenade with minimised vehicle access further contribute to an enhanced living environment.

Fostering a sense of belonging, community activations and amenities will be seen across the development through ‘The Bay View’, a social clubhouse with co-working spaces and outdoor working pods, community farming, zen gardens, barbecue areas, educational kids' play areas, an amphitheatre, and an urban beach club. Residents will be able to enjoy a central amenity building and secondary amenities, including a gymnasium, cycling and jogging tracks, a café, and a multi-purpose area. A mosque will also be built to accommodate over 2,000 worshippers.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: "In response to the growing demand for sustainable and wellness focused communities, we are delighted to unveil Gardenia Bay, our latest product offering, building on wellness, nature and the best of waterside living on Yas Island. Residents at the development will enjoy varied urban amenities and facilities, and most importantly, a sense of community that we believe will pique the interest of existing and new customers.”

Gardenia Bay’s design and the integration of nature within the development is centred around Aldar’s commitment towards environmental sustainability and the overall well-being of its communities. By adopting a modular construction approach the

development will be constructed efficiently, focusing on high quality with minimum impact on the environment. Additional sustainable practices will be integrated including the utilisation of recycled materials, ensuring a harmonious balance between environmental responsibility and innovative design. Buildings will target a Pearl 3 Estidama rating and incorporate monitoring meters to reduce energy, water, and waste consumption. The design of the open spaces, complemented by smart irrigation and composting systems as well as gardens with edible produce, encourage the growth of native and adaptive plant species, promoting pollination and sustainable biodiversity.

Construction of the first phase of Gardenia Bay is due to begin in Q1 2024 with handovers expected in Q2 2027.

