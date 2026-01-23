Dubai, UAE: Ulta Beauty, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, is set to make its debut in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of its store in Mall of the Emirates on 29 January 2026 in partnership with Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international retail franchise operators. Marking a major milestone in Ulta Beauty’s global expansion building on from the first store opening in Kuwait on 7 November 2025, the Mall of the Emirates opening will be closely followed by new Ulta Beauty stores in Dubai Mall and Red Sea Mall in Jeddah.

The Mall of the Emirates opening introduces Ulta Beauty’s distinctive, all-inclusive beauty destination to the UAE, offering makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance – from prestige to mass and emerging brands – as well as in-store makeup, skin, brow, and nail services delivered by category experts all under one roof. The curated assortment features several new and exclusive beloved US brands, such as Ulta Beauty Collection, Ôrəbella, Morphe, Polite Society, LolaVie, Sacheu, Better World Fragrance House, and Snif, along with global favourites such as Peter Thomas Roth and RMS and new, emerging local brands.

To mark its debut in the UAE, Ulta Beauty will roll out a dynamic programme of pre‑launch and launch‑week events at Mall of the Emirates, spotlighting regional founders of homegrown beauty brands through daily events, live demonstrations, and in‑store appearances. The celebrations will open with a special appearance by acclaimed actress and founder of Nadine Njeim Beauty, Nadine Njeim, who will be at Ulta Beauty in Mall of the Emirates on 29 January.

From 30 January to 7 February, the festivities will continue with a series of in-store events, featuring product demos, giveaways, and founder appearances. Participating regional entrepreneurs include celebrated singer Balqees Fathi, founder of Bex Beauty; Sara AlRashed of Asteri; Noha Nabil Beauty; Bassam Fattouh Cosmetics; Vimi Joshi Beauty and Mina Al Sheikhly.

John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer at Alshaya Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Ulta Beauty as we bring the brand’s first store to the UAE. This launch at Mall of the Emirates is a significant milestone for our beauty portfolio and reflects our continued focus on delivering outstanding retail experiences that customers across the region have been waiting for, and we are looking forward to more openings across the region.”

Kecia Steelman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ulta Beauty, said: “The UAE launch marks an exciting milestone for Ulta Beauty and Alshaya Group as we continue our expansion in the Middle East and bring our distinctive beauty experience to the region. We are proud of the teams who brought this vision to life and look forward to welcoming guests in Dubai to discover a destination where beauty, self-expression, and possibility come together.”

Following the Mall of the Emirates opening, Ulta Beauty’s presence in the region will continue to grow with additional store openings planned at the Dubai Mall on 27 March 2026, and Red Sea Mall in Jeddah, KSA on 7 May 2026, reinforcing the brand’s long-term commitment to the Middle East market.

Operated by Alshaya Group, Ulta Beauty’s entry into the UAE signals a new chapter for beauty retail in the region, bringing together global brands, local voices and all things beauty, all in one place.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to approximately 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through a joint venture in Mexico, a franchise in the Middle East, and its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

Ulta Beauty Media Contact:

PR@ulta.com

ABOUT ALSHAYA GROUP

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com

Media contact: diala.nahle@alshaya.com