NORTHBROOK, Ill., /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its collaboration with GCC Labs' safety arm to help advance fire safety in the Middle East. With this collaboration, GCC Labs becomes the exclusive partner laboratory of UL Solutions in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while UL Solutions is now a strategic and exclusive partner providing fire-related certification services for GCC Labs.

Combining the safety science expertise, market access knowledge and the global resources that UL Solutions offers with the fire safety testing skill and competency of GCC Labs, the collaboration will enhance the journey to product certification for the Middle East market while improving customer access to a local test solution. GCC Labs' state-of-the-art fire testing labs offer broad capabilities that include fire resistance, containment testing, building inspections, building envelope testing and advisory services.

This strategic alliance will also include electrical services for switchgear, transformers and high-voltage and low-voltage cables, which will give the alliance customers a priority status in securing testing and certification services.

Based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, GCC Labs helps enable major manufacturing in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the surrounding region by offering cost-effective and world-class testing and certification services to help ensure the highest levels of equipment safety, reliability and efficiency.

"This strategic alliance represents each organization's strong commitment to providing customers with a wide range of fire safety services to meet necessary regional and global regulatory requirements," said Hamid Syed, vice president and general manager of UL Solutions in the Middle East. "Working with GCC Labs, we are proud to apply our safety science expertise to help transform safety challenges into business opportunities, helping engineer a safer and more sustainable world. We look forward to helping manufacturers in the region achieve increased speed to market and the ability to demonstrate their commitment to fire safety to their customers."

"We are delighted to partner with UL Solutions and help manufacturers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and their stakeholders, advance the reliability and fire safety of their products and systems in the Middle East," said Saleh Al-Amri, chief executive officer of GCC Labs. "Working with UL Solutions, we look forward to providing testing solutions that lead to product certification, helping raise the overall building safety and fostering safe living and working environments in our region."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About GCC Labs

GCC Labs is an integrated one-stop shop testing, inspection and certification (TIC) service provider that is missioned to assist its customers overcome Compliance Management and Technical Services challenges in the Saudi and GCC Market.

GCC Labs is a recognized symbol of trust in enabling its customers to obtain a local yet high-quality TIC services that are strategically available on the ground to navigate and achieve best-in-class TIC standards.