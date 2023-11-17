Dubai, UAE, November 17th, 2023: Leading international off-plan property consultancy, LH1 Global, is reporting record returns after launching a series of ‘Assisted Living’ apartments in partnership with leading housing associations and developers in areas throughout the UK where demand is urgent. LH1 Global is currently meeting with new Broker Partners throughout UAE to present the opportunity to their investor clients.

Assisted Living developments provide essential high-quality secure housing for those with mental health conditions and disabilities, however, there is a need for private investors to acquire these units and provide the funding to ensure housing associations can operate successfully. The key benefits to investors in homes At Harworth House include, starting net yield of 10%, upward only annual rent review (CPI + 1% Linked), secure tenancies with no void periods – 25 years no break clause, no service charge and no maintenance costs.

Providing an opportunity for International investors to diversify their portfolios with an ethical choice, Assisted Living homes are delivering strong returns through Government supported schemes that provide secure long-term rental income providing high yields, with enquiries from investors in the Middle East reaching record levels.

LH1 Global Founder, Benjamin Hunter, commented: “Assisted Living homes are massively growing in popularity, as they meet a chronic shortfall in this much-needed housing type. As such investors are starting to realise the potential in these property types, whilst also benefitting from an ethical choice that not only diversifies their portfolio but provides the chance for them to be behind something that really makes a difference. Private investors in UAE can, and will, play a huge role in delivering the multi-unit developments we need to meet demand and we are already seeing a lot of interest from individuals and groups based in the Middle East looking to get behind this at the early stages.”

LH1 Global has overseen successful completions at multiple Assisted Living developments across the UK, with the latest to launch Harworth House in Doncaster. In partnership with experienced Property Developer The Investment Room, LH1 Global has released 94 high-quality studio, one and two-bedroom apartments within the impressive former office building, which has been expertly converted to deliver a comfortable and practical living space.

Priced from US$194,000 each apartment has been created to maximise the living accommodation and benefit from a modern, open plan interior with a contemporary feel. There is also onsite residents parking. Harworth House is well located and offers residents the opportunity to live independently, whist still receiving the care and support they require.

The homes benefit from a sweeping open-plan structure to maximise living space, featuring a state-of-the-art custom-built kitchen, a spacious living room fitted with bespoke hardwood flooring and LED lighting, as well as attractive and spacious bedrooms and bathrooms.

Harworth House is situated in the heart of Doncaster, in Yorkshire, a city that is rich in culture with its historical market town and Regency architecture. However, Doncaster has also evolved into an exciting modern metropolis.

All properties within Harworth House are offered to the market with a 25-year, FRI Management Agreement in place with a Leading Housing Association who are registered as a Community Benefit Society, which is dedicated to providing safe, accessible and quality accommodation specifically tailored to the individual needs of each tenant.

