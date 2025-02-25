Last week, the UK Government’s GREAT Campaign delivered exciting activations at two of the region’s notable food and beverage events – Taste of Dubai and Gulfood 2025 – highlighting the UK's contribution to quality, innovation and sustainability in the food and drink sector.

TASTE OF DUBAI: A TASTE OF UK SHOWCASE

At Taste of Dubai, the ‘Taste of the UK’ stand provided festivalgoers with an immersive experience of British gastronomy. Featuring a curated selection of premium British and Northern Irish products, the stand highlighted the UK’s world-class food and drink heritage, from award-winning artisanal snacks, products and drinks.

Canape tasting and live mixology demonstrations showcased the versatility of British ingredients, with dishes and mixed drinks inspired by the UK’s diverse culinary landscape.

Visitors were treated to canapes made by the renowned Chef Russell Impiazzi that incorporated Scottish salmon, Welsh yoghurt from Rachel’s Organic and White’s oats and much more. These flavoursome bites demonstrated the versatility and quality of UK produce, while inspiring visitors to experiment with these exceptional ingredients at home.

Cocktail samples were served to represent the four nations of the UK, AU Vodka from Wales, Chapel Down English Sparkling Wine from England, The Botanist Gin from Scotland and Bushmills Whiskey from Northern Ireland, all kindly donated by drinks distributor African & Eastern.

GULFOOD 2025: STRENGTHENING UK-GCC TRADE TIES

Building on Taste of Dubai success, the GREAT Campaign amplified the UK’s presence at Gulfood 2025, the world’s largest annual F&B trade exhibition. The UK Government pavilion hosted a dynamic lineup of over 20 UK businesses, spanning heritage brands and emerging disruptors in the food and drink industry. National pavilions for Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland further underscored the depth and diversity of UK products available to the region.

UK exhibitors engaged with key GCC buyers, distributors, and retailers, exploring opportunities to expand market access and strengthen trade ties. The UK and GCC are currently negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that could significantly enhance UK food and drink exports by reducing tariffs on key products such as cereals, chocolate, and baking goods, making them more accessible and cost-effective for consumers in the region.

Santander UK were the UK Government’s Official Partner for Gulfood 2025 and talking about the support Monika Kemp, Country Specialist UAE & Australia said, “We were pleased to attend Gulfood this year, as part of our ongoing partnership with the Department for Business & Trade, helping boost international growth for UK businesses.

“The food and drink sector is important to us all and, our global connectivity means that we can introduce businesses to the people they need to know. Whether they’re just setting out on their international journey or are an established multinational, we’re here to support every step of the way.”

With the GCC market’s increasing appetite for premium and sustainable food products, the UK Government’s strategic participation at both Taste of Dubai and Gulfood has further solidified its trade relationships in the region. The UK food and drink sector, valued at £146.7 billion and supporting 4.2 million jobs, continues to be a key global player, with the GCC serving as a vital export market.

Natalie Best-Garrett at the British Embassy in the UAE, added, “We would like to thank our official Gulfood partner Santander UK and all of our supporters from UK food and drink sector, from producers to buyers and distributors. We’ve had numerous businesses donating their products so we can showcase them on the international stage at these events in Dubai, and we are very grateful.

“The UK’s presence at Taste of Dubai and Gulfood 2025 reflects our commitment to strengthening trade ties with the GCC and showcasing the very best of British food and drink.

“The demand for premium, high-quality, and sustainably produced food is growing rapidly across the region, and UK producers are well-positioned to meet this demand. Through the GREAT campaign, we are reinforcing the UK’s leadership in food innovation, sustainability, and excellence, ensuring that British products continue to be a preferred choice for consumers and businesses in the Gulf.”

The GREAT Campaign remains committed to supporting UK businesses in expanding their international footprint, reinforcing the UK’s position as a trusted supplier of high-quality food and drink products worldwide.

For more information on the GREAT Food & Drink campaign in the UAE visit https://greatbritishfood.ae/.

Follow on social media @greatbritishfood #GREATBritishFood

Santander UK was the UK Government’s Official Partner for Gulfood 2025. Santander had representatives at the UK stand to talk about the ways the bank help boosts international growth for UK businesses. For more information visit: Moving into international markets | Santander Corporate and Commercial Banking

GREAT Campaign

The GREAT Food and Drink Campaign brings the best of the UK’s exceptional food and drink produce to consumers across the globe. From Scottish salmon and English sparkling wine, Welsh Lamb to Northern Irish gin, our food is recognised at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality.

In the UK, we often do things a little differently. British producers aren’t afraid to push boundaries and adapt to diverse audiences and changing tastes. But it’s not all about the next best thing, we do the classics well too. This uniquely British blend of the old and the new is driving international demand, with UK food and drink exported to 220 countries and territories across the globe.

https://greatbritishfood.ae/