Level 5, a leading organisation specialising in UK government digital delivery, has recently undergone a significant transformation, marking its evolution into Goaco, a Global Digital Consultancy. This strategic shift positions Goaco as a comprehensive service provider, covering Delivery, Development, Data, Cyber, and Cloud services, while maintaining a steadfast commitment to a human-centric approach.

Goaco's transformation signifies more than a change in name and brand; it reflects a sustained commitment to excellence and innovation. The evolution from Level 5 to Goaco is intricately linked to the company's mission and strategic vision, pivoting towards a global focus continuing its dedication to delivering exceptional value across the Middle East. The expanded portfolio now encompasses a holistic range of services, reflecting Goaco's comprehensive approach to meeting the diverse needs of its clients.

This strategic shift comes on the heels of the successful launch of a branch in Dubai in the Sheikh Rashid Tower, strengthening its IT managed services internationally and innovation using AI, where Goaco collaborated closely with the Department for Business Trade (UK Gov). This expansion has not only reinforced Goaco's presence in the global market but has also allowed the company to make a substantial impact on exporting digital transformation and cyber security initiatives within the Middle East. The company has an aggressive recruitment strategy to hire locally within the UAE.

Specifically, Goaco has diversified its focus in the region, delivering positive digital transformation and cyber security outcomes for organisations in United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The company's collaboration with the Department for Business Trade underscores its commitment to fostering international partnerships whilst contributing to the global digital landscape.

Goaco's CEO, Gaurav Malhotra, expressed enthusiasm about the company's new direction, stating, "Our evolution to Goaco reflects our dedication to providing holistic digital solutions on a global scale, whilst maintaining our core values and purpose. The positive outcomes we've achieved and delivered as Level 5 showcase the effectiveness of our human-centric approach being a partner with our public and private sector clients. Rest assured, it’s not just a new name and brand, it’s a continued promise of excellence."

Looking ahead, Goaco has aggressive growth plans for the future, with additional announcements slated for the coming months. The company is poised to continue its trajectory of innovation and excellence, committing to the advancement of digital capabilities across the UAE.

About Goaco:

