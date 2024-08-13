Dubai, United Arab Emirates – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI, software company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation1 research report. UiPath was named a Leader for the sixth year in a row, and in this report UiPath was positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision.

“We believe this recognition exemplifies our commitment to drive innovation and deliver a best-in-class enterprise automation and AI platform that helps enterprises improve efficiency and makes people’s work more fulfilling and strategic,” said UiPath Chief Product Officer Graham Sheldon. “We are taking full advantage of the massive opportunity that the power of AI combined with automation provides to enable more advanced automations that can tackle the most complex processes. Our continued investment in the UiPath platform highlights our commitment to help our more than 10,000 global customers to increase productivity, drive exceptional outcomes, and enhance customer experiences.”

“The Magic Quadrant evaluated 13 enterprise RPA vendors to help enterprises make the best choice for their organization’s automation needs.” A complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation research report is available here.

The report states, “Robotic process automation continues to be a core software market for improving operational efficiency with tactical automation.”

The UiPath Business Automation Platform includes generative AI, NLP, process orchestration, API integration, process and task mining, intelligent document processing, low-code application development, and application testing. It can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Recently, UiPath announced enhancements to the UiPath platform including the general availability of UiPath Autopilot for developers and testers to build automations through GenAI prompts, UiPath Integration Service to enable rapid development and sharing of API integrations and improvements to UiPath Document Understanding to support complex unstructured data processing with native LLMs.

According to Gartner, “Leaders have an insightful understanding of the RPA market, a reliable track record, the power to influence the market’s direction, and an ability to attract and retain customers. In the RPA market, Leaders demonstrate understanding of enterprise customers’ needs and of opportunities to expand functionality and add new products and services to their core RPA offerings. Simply put, a Leader must have a market-leading vision and the ability to deliver on that vision.”

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation”, Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, 7 August 2024

The report was titled Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software in 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

Media Contact: uipath@activedmc.com